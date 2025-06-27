SporTT's Primary Schools' Cricket Festival bowls off in Tobago on June 27

Teams gather for Day 2 of the Trinidad leg of SporTT’s Primary Schools Cricket Festival, on June 24, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Photo courtesy SporTT

The Tobago leg of SporTT’s Primary Schools Cricket Festival bowls off at Shaw Park Recreation Ground in Scarborough on June 27.

This, after approximately 465 students from 31 primary schools participated in the Trinidad leg of the programme on June 23 and 24 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Organised by SporTT, through its community sports department, the festival celebrates the conclusion of the Primary Schools Cricket Coaching Programme, which was delivered across all seven education districts.

A SporTT release said the programme focused on developing fundamental cricket skills and fostering inclusion and discipline, as well as a love for the game.

During the opening ceremony of the Trinidad leg, Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs acting director of the physical education and sport division Patrice Charles, commended the young athletes and highlighted the programme’s role in youth engagement and sport development.

Across both days, 30 (15 male and 15 female) students were adjudged most outstanding on each day. They were selected from each school for their notable performances, attitudes and teamwork throughout the day.

Following the end of the two-day event SporTT CEO Jason Williams expressed his optimism about the impact of the programme and Cricket Festival.

“We’ve had roughly 465 students participating over the past two days, and more than 1,000 students in total would have benefited from the SporTT Primary Schools Cricket Coaching Programme over the last few months” he said.

“This is a good sign for development of the sport, and we look forward to Tobago having their day out on Friday as well.”

The Tobago leg completes the nationwide effort to introduce children to cricket in a fun, inclusive environment and laying a foundation for future development and fostering national pride through sport.

Day one MVPs (boys/girls)

Azriel Nanan/Estrelle Rojan (Penal Rock Presbyterian), Jahdon Richardson/Stefon Harridass (St Pius RC), Ashish Mohammed/Soriah Nagar (Rousillac Hindu), Randall Maharaj/Angeliah Ramcripaul (Charlieville Presbyterian), Jonathan Mahipat/Sophia Harry (Lengua TIA), Kristiano Lacario/Yakera Hunte (Cuanpo RC), Steven John/Kimaya De Mills (Diamond Vale Government), Brandon Rouse/Ayanna Frencette (Vance River), Gabriel Hasmatali/Diyara Boochoon (Exchange Presbyterian), Renaldo O’Connor/Riana Vasquez Balkaran (South Central Anglican), Adam Jerry/Chioma Charles (Debe Government), Brian Ramdass/Adam Jagmohan (Eckel Village Anglican), Israel Bain/Hailey Harry (Princes Town Presbyterian 2), Amelio Ramnarine/Makayla Popo (Grand Chemin RC), Bradley Balkissoon/Jakyla Clarke (Union Presbyterian)

Day two MVPs (boys/girls)

Jourdan Yuk Low Rattan/Anna Marie Christian (Diego Martin Government), Jahmal Guadeloupe/Sofia Carrington (Enterprise Government), Shashi Moonan/Shania Ramdhanie (Inverness Presbyterian), Zeke Williams/Reeza Blackwell (La Lune RC), Jeremy Ramkissoon/Selena Ramsaran (Tunapuna Hindu), Cristiano Roopan/Jmarie Urbano (Princes Town Presbyterian 1), Zayne Mayers/Aneisha Weeks (Maloney Government), Samir Nabie/Daniella Bunsee (Monkey Town Government), Raheem Maharaj/Akesha Sargent (Arouca Government), Messiah Cuffy/Anaya Mohammed (Macaulay Government), Elijah Davis/Kadelia Smith (Guaico Government), Bharat Samaroo/Nandini Ramjattan (Penal Rock Road Hindu), Jeremiah Walker/Ronaldo Lewis (Tunapuna Boys RC), Tyrese Stephen/Daniella Edwards (Icacos Government), Pranaav Sookdeo/Andrea Gopaul (Chatham Government), Kaylon Guerra/Tamikka Dewar (Riversdale Presbyterian)