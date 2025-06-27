Sport minister committed to youngsters, differently-abled athletes

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs (MSYA) Phillip Watts, left, in a recent meeting with president of the TT Paralympics Committee Sudhir Ramessar, middle, and sports development officer at the TT Paralympics Committee Mickey Ruben. - Photo courtesy MYSA's Facebook page

MINISTER of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts said under his watch the ministry will not disappoint the nation's youngsters as programmes will be restored to ensure they benefit.

Watts was speaking in his maiden contribution during the fourth Sitting of the House of Representatives on June 23.

In a passionate address, Watts expressed heartfelt gratitude to his La Horquetta/Talparo constituents and to the Prime Minister for the confidence placed in his leadership.

“The people delivered a clear mandate for change – not just of policy, but of principle. This government will be defined by service, transparency, and outcomes – not photo ops and political patronage,” Watts said.

Watts said that every dollar spent by the ministry would be measured for value and long-term impact. Programmes will be overhauled with tighter fiscal oversight, better implementation and restored confidence.

“We will not sell false dreams to our youth. Our responsibility is to build structures that empower – not disappoint."

The minister announced enhanced procurement controls across all projects, including pre-tender audits, real-time monitoring and strict variation protocols.

Since being appointed almost two months ago, Watts has been visiting sporting facilities around the country to determine what is required to improve infrastructure.

In his address on June 23, Watts spoke about his commitment to equity and inclusion in sports, particularly for persons with disabilities. Reflecting on his experience at the Special Olympics National Games and a recent visit to Hasely Crawford Stadium, the minister called out the lack of adequate facilities for differently-abled patrons.

“We have created pathways for our differently-abled athletes, but what about our differently-abled sports fans? In 2025, having an elevator too small for a wheelchair is simply unacceptable.”

He unveiled plans to upgrade national and community sporting facilities with ramps, accessible seating, restrooms and compliant transportation infrastructure, affirming that accessibility is not an afterthought but a core pillar of the ministry’s agenda moving forward.

Watts also focused on his plan for Tobago during his presentation.

He highlighted the underfunding of Tobago's sporting infrastructure, referencing the underutilised Black Rock Beach Sports Facility as a missed opportunity for sport tourism. He gave the assurance that Tobago will be a full partner in the national sport development agenda.

“Tobago will be empowered, not undermined. We will invest in sport as a driver of tourism, pride and economic growth."

Watts closed his contribution, underscoring that the $3.1 billion Supplementary Appropriation Bill was not just as a fiscal correction, but a redirection of national priorities toward service, opportunity and people-first governance.

In his message to the nation's youngsters, Watts said, “To our young people – this is your moment. The Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs will be your partner in empowerment and opportunity.”