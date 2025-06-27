Speaker spares Imbert, Sturge, warns MPs about invoking sub judice rule

Diego Martin North/East MP Colm Imbert. - File photo

SPEAKER Jagdeo Singh has warned members of the House of Representatives that they should think long and hard before invoking the sub judice rule.

He issued the warning after ruling no action was required on a motion of privilege raised against Diego Martin North/East MP Colm Imbert who sought to invoke the rule during debate in the House on June 13.

The rule is a parliamentary convention which seeks to prevent members discussing an issue currently before the court or awaiting judgment.

Imbert insisted that a lawsuit against him was sub judice as it was still under appeal and therefore should not be publicly discussed by La Brea MP Clyde Elder.

Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein accused Imbert of deliberately misleading the House and asked Singh to refer him to the Privileges Committee.

He said contrary to Imbert’s claim, the matter had been struck out since February 24 and Imbert had been ordered to pay the claimant’s costs.

Imbert subsequently apologised and made a statement of personal explanation.

Delivering his ruling on June 27, Singh said he considered the circumstances and examined the Imbert’s personal explanation.

“The member presented a letter from the attorney with conduct of the matter who averred that neither the member nor the senior attorney was provided with a status update on the appeal.

“This, unfortunately, led the member to assert that the matter was sub judice.”

Singh said based on the accepted practice, he believed no further action was necessary.

“Where members make inaccurate statements and timeously correct those statements, the House ought to accept the truthfulness of the correction. I therefore rule that… I am satisfied that no further action is required by the House.”

Singh reminded members the rule is discretionary, and in prescribed circumstances discussion on a matter before the courts may be allowed.

“The convention is applied to strike a balance between the competing interests of a member’s right to freedom of speech and the rights of parties involved in legal proceedings not to be prejudiced by discussion of their case in Parliament.”

He noted the rule if applied too broadly can be used as a justification for curtailing debate.

He added if applied too narrowly, members may make statements that undermine the integrity or impartiality of judicial proceedings.

He warned members to be wary of invoking the rule, particularly when the member alleging a matter is sub judice is also party to the proceedings in question.

“The member has a duty to be informed of matters in which they are a party,” cautioned Singh.

He also ruled no action was necessary against Toco/Sangre Grande MP Wayne Sturge.

Arouca/Lopinot MP alleged Sturge deliberately misled the house by asserting that Faris Al-Rawi was renting AGRA Court to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

Sturge later apologised and withdrew his statement, which Singh considered when delivering his ruling.

“Having regard to the personal explanation made by the honourable member for Toco/ Sangre Grande, in which he apologised for his statements and withdrew them, I am satisfied that no further action is required by the House.”

Singh added, “Mere negligence, recklessness or inadvertence regarding the accuracy of a statement does not meet the threshold of deliberately misleading the House.”

He cautioned members from making statements which may be interpreted as seeking to cast aspersions on other members.