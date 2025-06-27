Soca Warriors must rise again

TT's Dante Sealy, left, celebrates with Kevin Molino after scoring against Saudi Arabia in Las Vegas on June 22. AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: As a proud Trinidadian-Tobagonian and lifelong supporter of our national football team, I write this letter with both love and deep concern. The recent 1-1 draw between TT and Haiti in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup wasn’t just a disappointing result, it was a reflection of deeper issues within our footballing system that must be addressed if we are serious about returning to regional and international relevance.

Let’s start with the facts: Haiti went down to ten men in the 39th minute. Yet the team remained composed, broke our defensive shape repeatedly, and even took the lead with a sharp strike by Frantzdy Pierrot. TT equalised through a well-placed header from Justin Garcia in the 68th minute, assisted by Kevin Molino’s free kick. Thankfully Haiti with a golden opportunity to seal the game with an 86th-minute penalty failed to convert, helping us settle for a draw. That draw was not just a missed opportunity; it was a warning sign.

Even with the numerical advantage, we lacked creativity, pace, and control. We chased the game instead of controlling it. We lacked shape in midfield, couldn’t keep possession, and looked disjointed in the final third. Haiti, with one man down, still managed to stretch us and expose our weaknesses.

As a passionate fan, it hurts to say, but we currently lack the quality, tactics, and mental strength needed to compete at this level. Yes, the players gave effort, but the team’s structure and preparation are not up to standard.

Core issues that must be addressed:

1. Defensive weaknesses: Our defence, particularly centrally, is too slow for the modern game. Sheldon Bateau and Garcia are seasoned players, but they struggled to keep up. Haiti’s speed exposed us several times. There are young defenders of Trinidadian heritage playing in England and Holland who should be scouted and considered immediately.

2. Lack of creativity in midfield: Outside of Molino, who consistently gives his all, there is a severe lack of attacking ideas. Daniel Phillips is a solid holding midfielder, but not an attacking threat. There is no natural playmaker in the middle who can link defence to attack. We must field players in roles they are suited for.

3. Poor tactical decisions: Our entire attack was funnelled through the left side, making us predictable. Why isn’t Levi Garcia given freedom on the right to balance the attack? The team desperately needs width, vision, and dynamic play. Tyrese Spicer on the left, Levi Garcia on the right, Molino central, Phillips deeper, and a true forward like Reon Moore or Nathaniel James up top could offer balance.

4. Starting XI and substitutions: With all due respect to Dwight Yorke, a national legend, his inexperience as head coach has shown. His starting line-ups often lack balance, and his adjustments come too late. We must either support him with a more seasoned technical staff or reassess the direction.

5. Player selection: The TT Premier Football League is not at the required standard yet to supply the bulk of national talent. When we qualified for the World Cup in 2006, only four players were local-based. If we’re serious, we must recruit foreign-based players in top leagues who are eligible to represent TT.

6. Lack of identity and fighting spirit: The Soca Warrior identity seems to have faded. The team plays without urgency, confidence, or aggression. We must rediscover that spirit – where every player fights for every ball and gives fans a reason to believe.

Recommendations:

* Scouting and recruitment: Launch a serious campaign to identify and recruit dual-national players with Trinidadian heritage. The talent pool in Europe and North America is deeper than we’re currently using.

* Technical direction: Appoint a seasoned technical director to build a long-term plan. Other nations plan 4-6 years ahead. We must do the same if we aim to qualify for the 2026 or 2030 World Cup.

* Fitness and preparation: Players must be conditioned to compete for 90 minutes at a high pace. Haiti outworked us even with ten men. That should never happen.

* Mentality training: Incorporate sports psychologists and team-building programmes to help players develop confidence, discipline, and the mindset of winners.

Despite all this, I remain committed. I’ll always support our national team in victory, draw, or defeat. But blind support without constructive criticism will never drive progress. We must do better – for our players, our flag, and our fans.

Let’s stop hoping for miracles and start building a system that produces results.

Soca Warriors forever.

DEREK GHOURALAL

via e-mail