Soca Warriors' Ajani Fortune to undergo surgery after Gold Cup injury

Soca Warriors midfielder Ajani Fortune, right, during 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup action versus Saudi Arabia at Allegiant Stadimin Paradise, Nevada on June 22. - Photo courtesy TTFA

SOCA Warriors head coach Dwight Yorke is likely to be without the services of midfielder Ajani Fortune for the final round of the Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, as the Atlanta United player will undergo surgery for an injury he sustained on national team duty at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

In Trinidad and Tobago's final group match against Saudi Arabia in Nevada on June 22, Fortune went down under an innocuous off-the-ball challenge from Ziyad Al-Johani in second-half action. After being on the field for just 13 minutes, the 22-year-old Fortune was stretchered off the park as his Gold Cup campaign came to an unfortunate end. TT exited the tournament at the group phase as their 1-1 draw with the Saudis saw them finish third in group D.

On June 24, Atlanta said Fortune is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 Major League Soccer season with a mid-foot sprain in his left foot. Atlanta's statement said Fortune's return-to-play timeline will be disclosed once the surgery is completed.

The TT Football Association (TTFA) wished Fortune a strong recovery in a June 25 statement.

"Ajani brought energy, focus and commitment every time he stepped onto the field and it was no different on Sunday.

"We're in full support of his recovery journey and stand in solidarity with him, his family and his club Atlanta United during this time. The entire TTFA family – players, staff and fans alike – are behind you, Jay."

Fortune's contract with Atlanta comes to an end on December 31, although the club has an option to extend for one year.

The North Carolina-born Fortune made his Soca Warriors debut at 18 against the US in a 7-0 friendly loss in 2021. Terry Fenwick was the Soca Warriors coach at the time. Fortune played a few more friendlies for TT over the next two years before turning out at the 2023 Gold Cup where he scored in a 3-0 victory over St Kitts and Nevis.

Two years later, Fortune again found the net against St Kitts and Nevis when he scored as a second-half substitute in a 6-2 win at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, in a World Cup qualifier on June 6. Fortune then started the World Cup qualifier away to Costa Rica on June 10, to go along with TT's opening game of the 2025 Gold Cup against the US on June 15 – a match they lost 5-0.

For the final round of World Cup qualifying, the Soca Warriors have been grouped with Caribbean rivals Bermuda, Curacao and Jamaica. The Soca Warriors will start the final qualifying round with matches versus Curacao (home) and Jamaica (away) in September.