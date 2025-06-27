Sixes Social Cricket celebrates one year of camaraderie

Sixes Social Cricket marked its one-year anniversary in Trinidad with a celebration at One Woodbrook Place on June 18.

A media release said the event was a lively showcase of everything that makes Sixes the go-to venue for sport and socialising.

The evening brought together cricket lovers, foodies, and fun-seekers for a night packed with free net sessions, drink specials, interactive games, and surprise giveaways.

“This celebration was our way of saying thank you to everyone who has supported Sixes over the past year,” said Joan Dukharan, marketing manager. “It’s been incredible to see how the Trinidad community has embraced this unique concept. We’re excited to keep growing and to continue being the home for after-work limes, friendly competitions, and weekend hangouts.”

Since opening its doors in 2024, Sixes Social Cricket has redefined indoor entertainment by combining fast-paced cricket gameplay with a dynamic bar and dining experience. The venue has quickly become a popular hub for corporate events, birthday parties, and social gatherings, the release said.

