Shamar grabs five, Windies set 301 to win 1st Test

West Indies' Shamar Joseph celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Josh Hazlewood on day three of the first Test at Kensington Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados, June 27. - AP PHOTO

THE West Indies have been set a target of 301 to win the first Test versus Australia at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

On the third day's play on June 27, Guyanese pacer Shamar Joseph grabbed figures of five for 87 in the Aussies' second innings as the visitors were bowled out for 310.

Having taken four for 46 in the first innings when Australia were bowled out for 180, the Guyanese fast bowler went one better in the second innings to snare his fourth five-wicket haul in only his ninth Test match. Three of those five-wicket hauls have come against the Aussies.

The Australian batsmen showed much more resistance in their second innings, with three players scoring half-centuries to solidify the middle order. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey top-scored with an aggressive 65 off 75 balls, with Beau Webster (63) and Travis Head (61) also getting among the runs.

The Windies will need a much-improved batting effort of their own if they are to pull off a rare home Test win against Australia.

Summarised Scores:

AUSTRALIA: 180 (Travis Head 59, Usman Khawaja 47, Pat Cummins 28; Jayden Seales 5/60, Shamar Joseph 4/46) & 310 (Alex Carey 65, Beau Webster 63, T Head 61; S Joseph 5/87, Alzarri Joseph 2/65) vs WEST INDIES: 190 (Shai Hope 48, Roston Chase 44, Brandon King 26; Mitchell Starc 3/65, B Webster 2/20). West Indies need 301 to win.