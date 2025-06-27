Second murder suspect faces court as Savanna Dyer laid to rest

Savanna Dyer. -

ON June 27, the day of the funeral for 21-year-old murder victim Savanna Dyer, the second suspect is set to appear before a master in the High Court, charged with her murder and other offences.

The funeral will take place in Diego Martin, her home community.

Sheldon Wells, 30, of Quarry Street, East Dry River, Port of Spain, is scheduled to appear virtually before a master in South Court B. In addition to murder, the mechanic has also been charged with possession of a gun and ammunition.

Earlier in the week, on June 23, Wells’ brother, Kibwe Wells, 21, of the same address, appeared before Master Whitney Franklin in North Court C, also charged with Dyer’s murder.

Bail was denied and the security officer was remanded into custody. A sufficiency hearing has been set for February 25, 2026.

The charges were laid by PC Lall of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three.

The investigation was led by Supt Persad, ASP Maharaj and Sgt Bridgemohan of the homicide bureau.

Dyer’s semi-nude body was discovered by the roadside in Carlsen Field, within the Freeport Police District, on June 14.

An autopsy conducted at the Forensic Science Centre in St James confirmed she was shot and killed.

She was last seen alive on the night of June 13. CCTV footage reportedly captured her liming at a bar in Barataria before getting into a nearby car.