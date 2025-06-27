Sancho gives Soca Warriors 'puncher's chance' for final World Cup qualifying round

Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Madu tackles Trinidad and Tobago’s Levi Garcia during a Concacaf Gold Cup match, on June 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. - AP Photo

FORMER Soca Warriors defender Brent Sancho is giving the current TT men's football team a "puncher's chance" as they look ahead to the final round of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign which begins in September.

After finishing behind Costa Rica in the second qualifying round, TT have been placed alongside fellow Caribbean teams Bermuda, Curacao and Jamaica for the final round. At the end of home-and-away round-robin play, the top team in the group will advance to the World Cup. The two best second-placed teams from the three final-round groups will advance to a Fifa playoff tournament which will be held in March 2026.

With TT exiting the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup group phase after a 1-1 draw with guest team Saudi Arabia on June 22, Sancho said coach Dwight Yorke and his staff would have learnt a lot about their players and now have the chance to correct certain deficiencies and strengthen areas the team has shown proficiency in.

The 2006 World Cup player said Curacao and Jamaica will arguably start as favourites in the final World Cup qualifying round because of their ability to bring an influx of foreign-based players to lift their standard. However, in an interview with Newsday on June 24, Sancho said the stars can align for the Soca Warriors if they have a strong start to the campaign and also attract a handful of players to bolster the squad.

"I love boxing so I think we have a 'puncher's chance.' I do feel so. At the end of the day, there are certain ingredients which we need to put into this World Cup campaign for us to be successful – one of which is that we have to start well," Sancho said.

"We need (at least) four points in the first two games. When you look at the format of the tournament, it's not (like the drawn-out hexagonal). The fixtures are close together."

With Concacaf powerhouses Canada, Mexico and the US hosting next year's World Cup, the opportunity for TT to make a second senior World Cup appearance is perhaps greater than ever as a total of five Concacaf teams could join the hosts in the showpiece tournament next summer. TT will commence the final round of qualifying with matches versus Curacao (home) and Jamaica (away) in September, before playing a pair of away matches versus Bermuda and Curacao in October. TT will close off the final round with home matches against Jamaica and Bermuda in November.

With no international match windows between now and September, Sancho stressed on the need for TT to try and secure two friendlies in the build-up to the Curacao match.

"We do have it within our capabilities. We've shown signs we could qualify – more less than more. In very small spurts, we showed signs, particularly in the Saudi Arabia game, that we could be a threat. We're in it. We're talking about the (possibility of going to the) World Cup because we're in with a chance," he said.

TT's Gold Cup campaign started with a deflating 5-0 loss to the US, with draws against Haiti and Saudi Arabia seeing Yorke's charges finishing third in the group. Sancho said the TT defence remains an area of grave concern, though. In 12 games under Yorke, the Soca Warriors have conceded 24 goals, scoring 19 at the other end. The team's lone clean sheet came against Cuba in the second leg of a Gold Cup preliminary playoff in March, with the defeat to the US being the team's heaviest.

"We can't give up goals in the manner we've been doing. It's really alarming to me," Sancho said.

"I felt we weren't compact enough and teams were still able to break us down even though we were playing quite a low line in some games...whether or not it's the systems we try because we don't seem quite comfortable, whether it's a back five or four. It's a lot of discomfort.

"It's about being rigid and difficult to break down. You have to be difficult to beat. That's how you get to World Cups. You can score as many goals as you want or try to score, but if you're giving up goals at the next end, then you'll have a big problem in qualification."

Scouting for overseas-based talent

Sancho did point to the positives in the Soca Warriors' Gold Cup sojourn, particularly the individual sparks that were seen from players such as Levi Garcia, Nathaniel James, captain Kevin Molino, Tyrese Spicer and winger Dante Sealy, who scored a beautiful curler in the Saudi match. Prior to the Soca Warriors' World Cup qualifiers earlier this month, Yorke hinted at adding new players to the TT setup. Having scored a debut brace against St Kitts and Nevis on June 6, Sealy has been deemed a "tremendous find for us as a nation" by Sancho.

He thinks the Soca Warriors will need much more, though.

"Is bringing players from the diaspora the long-term fix for TT football? No, it's not. However, what we're discussing here is qualifying for a world tournament with a three-month qualification process to take part in. If the player is good enough and can help our cause, I think we need to move heaven and earth to get them," Sancho said.

Most importantly, he said these players must be committed to wearing the national colours with pride and have the desire to fight for the badge as the Soca Warriors seek to conquer their Caribbean counterparts.

"It's a very tricky group...between now and September, both Jamaica and Curacao have the capabilities of recruiting five to six players who we probably would not have seen...all of a sudden a group we think is manageable becomes very difficult. On paper right now as we speak, it's a favourable draw for us," Sancho said.

"That can change. All of a sudden, Jamaica with a Mason Greenwood becomes very difficult. And a Curacao, with a young (Justin) Kluivert who they have been courting, also becomes very difficult."