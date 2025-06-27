Right time for a digital leap

-

THE EDITOR: The launch of TT’s national e-commerce strategy marks a turning point in the country’s development – an open acknowledgement of the digital age and a bold step toward unlocking the full potential of a modern, connected economy.

At a time when technology is reshaping how we live, work, and do business, the country is seizing the moment – and rightly so.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the strategy positions TT as a digital front-runner in the Caribbean. With mobile subscriptions at a remarkable 148 per 100 people and internet penetration reaching 84.7 per cent, the groundwork is strong.

Around 1.28 million citizens are online, and nearly 873,000 – about 57.8 per cent of the population – are active on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Rebeca Grynspan, UNCTAD’s secretary-general, recently highlighted this momentum, emphasising the country’s strong digital literacy and growing consumer base as key ingredients for success in the digital economy.

At the heart of the new strategy is a commitment to inclusion. While tech moves fast, not everyone keeps pace – and this digital divide often leaves vulnerable groups behind. With roughly 231,000 citizens still lacking internet access, the strategy aims to bring them into the fold, particularly targeting women, youth, and rural entrepreneurs with digital skills programmes. It’s a smart move – true growth only happens when everyone can participate.

The country has also secured a US$3 million technical assistance grant from the Latin American Development Bank and the European Union.

The funding will go toward key digital projects: a national electronic ID system, a public data interoperability platform to improve government service efficiency, and a secure data centre to protect sensitive information. These aren’t just bureaucratic updates – they’re the digital backbone for a faster, safer, more responsive state.

Complementing this momentum, a landmark partnership between TT’s iGovTT and India’s eGovernments Foundation has been formalised through a memorandum of understanding aimed at transforming digital governance.

This collaboration will deploy DIGIT, an open-source platform designed to digitise and streamline public services, beginning with land deed management.

The initiative is built on principles of scalability, transparency, and citizen-centric delivery and is expected to eventually extend into urban governance, digital healthcare, and public finance – laying the groundwork for a truly population-scale digital transformation.

Mobile technology is also playing a massive role. With around 2.03 million active cellular connections – more than the total population – businesses have no choice but to meet customers where they are: on their phones. Over 70 per cent of internet users in the country now browse via mobile, making mobile-first strategies essential for companies hoping to stay competitive. Social media engagement is surging too, with businesses increasingly using platforms for advertising, customer service, and community building.

The digital infrastructure is keeping pace. TT boasts a median fixed internet download speed of 119.01 Mbps – well above many regional counterparts. This enables businesses to run high-quality e-commerce platforms and deliver seamless digital services. It’s also encouraging a rise in tech start-ups and virtual enterprises, fuelling innovation across the board.

Yet, challenges remain. Nearly half the population (46.3 per cent) lives in rural areas, where access to digital services often lags. Closing this gap isn’t just about infrastructure – it’s also about outreach. Businesses that support digital literacy efforts in schools or engage rural youth in entrepreneurship programmes will help build a stronger, more inclusive digital economy. Localised, hybrid approaches that bridge online and offline strategies can make a real difference.

Going forward, collaboration is key. Both the public and private sectors must work hand in hand to sustain momentum. Continued investment in infrastructure, clear policy direction, and training opportunities will be essential. As per the International Telecommunications Union, 90 per cent of businesses in the region believe that government support is crucial for successful digital integration.

The opportunity is right in front of us. A digital leap can transform more than just the economy – it can improve lives, create jobs, and empower communities. With strong partnerships, smart planning, and inclusive policies, TT can lead the region into a new era. The digital future isn’t coming – it’s already here. And TT is ready to leap.

DR HRIDAY SARMA

Brussels