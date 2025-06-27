Purple Dragon karate tournament kicks off

Purple Dragon martial arts students. - File photo

PURPLE Dragon International will be hosting a karate tournament titled Limitless: No Boundaries, No Equal, on June 28 at National Cycling Velodrome in Couva. The event will run from 9 am - 6 pm.

The tournament will bring together over 500 elite martial artists from across Trinidad and Tobago, as they demonstrate the discipline, technique, and the power of Don Jitsu Ryu.

Spectators can expect a day filled with dynamic forms, high-energy sparring, and martial arts excellence.

In a media release, Purple Dragon hailed Grandmaster Professor Don Jacob, founder of Purple Dragon and the Don Jitsu Ryu system. It said he is one of the most respected martial artists in the world and his vision and leadership have transformed lives for over five decades, inspiring thousands of students and producing generations of black belts and champions.