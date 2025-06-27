Precious Paintings II opens at Studio Joli

Painting by Dermot Louison. -

Past to Present: An Exhibition of Precious Paintings II opens at Studio Joli on June 28.

In a media release the studio said a fascinating selection of original paintings are on offer, with works by artists such as Jackie Hinkson, Harry Bryden, Edwin Ou Hing Wan, Boscoe Holder, Dermot Louison, Ramon Navarro and others.

"This collection gathers watercolours, oils, acrylics, mixed media and more by the foundational artists of Trinidad and Tobago. The studio walls will be alive with local art history. With such a diverse and plentiful assortment, there’s something for everyone to appreciate," the release said.

Past to Present opens June 28 from 5 pm-8 pm. The exhibition continues until July 10 from 10 am-6 pm Monday to Friday and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays at 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James.

For further info call 705-7907 or 705-7909, or e-mail studiojoli.tt@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and Instagram.