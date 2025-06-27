Portugal celebrates National Day

William A Ferreira, Consul for the Republic of Portugal welcomes Jo-Anne Julien, chairman of the Unit Trust Corporation of TT. -

Consul for Portugal William A Ferreira recently hosted Portugal's National Day at his residence. The day is dedicated to Luis Vaz de Camões, a Portuguese poet, and the Portuguese communities abroad.

June 10 commemorates the legacy of Camões, a pivotal figure in Portuguese literature, and also recognises the vital contributions of Portuguese communities worldwide.It celebrates the rich cultural heritage, history and enduring connections that unite Portuguese people around the globe.

Ferreira addressed a distinguished crowd of diplomats, Portuguese citizens, Portuguese descendants and special guests describing immense pride in celebrating this important day with the Portuguese community in TT, as well as to foster and strengthen the bilateral ties between Portugal and Trinidad and Tobago.

He wished all Portuguese people, both at home and abroad, a joyous celebration of Portugal's National Day.

The first Portuguese immigrants to Trinidad arrived in 1834 from Madeira, seeking economic relief and religious freedom. They came as labourers, initially to work on sugar and cocoa estates, with some also seeking refuge as Presbyterians.

This influx of Portuguese, primarily from Madeira, established the foundation for the modern Portuguese community in TT producing such icons as Sir Ignatius S Ferreira and J B Fernandes (business), Albert Gomes and Ferdie Ferreira (politics) and Dylan Carter, Roger Gibbon and Larry Gomes (sport).