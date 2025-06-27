PNM: 11,000 jobless in seven weeks under UNC

Opposition Senator Faris Al-Rawi. - File photo

THE opposition says the cancellation of 336 Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) contracts means more than 11,000 people have lost their jobs in the past seven weeks under the UNC.

Speaking at a media briefing during a break in the House of Representatives on June 27, PNM senator Faris Al-Rawi said the cancellation of the contracts alone meant more than than 10,000 people are without jobs.

“Each of those contractors have 30 employees… you are looking at 10,752 people who have been summarily fired today.”

Al-Rawi said the move also raises questions over the allocations in the mid-year budget review.

“The minister in charge of CEPEP specifically asked for $60.5 million to pay contractors to the end of the year and to pay for 12 additional contractors.”

“So on the one hand that they are asking for money. And today 10,752 people, the vast majority of them earn $1,400 a fortnight (were fired).”

Al-Rawi said the government was proving him to be right regarding his comments several weeks ago about their plans to fire people.

“Outside of the swearing in ceremony for our leader of the opposition, I was quoted in the media warning of a reign of tyranny.

“I came under condemnation in the newspapers and among social media commentators from the UNC. But today you know exactly why I said that.”

He said hundreds of people at various state entities have also been left jobless.

“At the Rural Development Ministry 140 persons were sent home. Their contracts ended and were not renewed.

“Add to that the 500 workers at WASA whose contracts in the change management positions were (not renewed) in similar fashion. You're looking at over 11,260 people.”

He added employees at the Attorney General's office had been dismissed and their contracts bought out to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Al Rawi said many workers have been caught by surprise, and added more firings are to come as he cited claims by employees at multiple state entities.

“The covid19 workers who are on short-term contracts and revolving contracts, 700 of them are next on the block and then 900 more in another agency.

“URP is also in similar circumstances according to the rumours that we're hearing.

Al-Rawi said the government should expect legal challenges over the cancellation of the contracts and numerous instances of firings.

He added he has been working with a group of lawyers who intend to defend the most vulnerable in society from the government’s decisions.

“I know one mother, single mother with seven children earning fourteen hundred dollars a fortnight, seven hundred dollars a week, they can't afford legal fees and structures. We are assisting absolutely in those purposes.

“I warn the government now that challenge proceedings will be brought.”