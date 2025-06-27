PM doing right thing with bullies

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: People have to get out of their heads and start living in and treating with the real world.

I have seen numerous "experts" proffering an opinion on the Prime Minister’s intent to remove violent/hostile bullies from our school system, a move intended to deal with the very real problem of unsafe, hazardous environments in our nation’s schools.

Suddenly, everyone knows what should be done. Where were they all along? If they knew what the answers were, what have they been doing about it? And if they have in fact been making some sort of intervention, then I’m afraid that it is working.

This is a serious matter. Children are at risk of serious injury, and God forbid that one of them is killed.

When a criminal commits a crime you don’t leave that criminal in society and hope the "social bonds" make everything better. You remove that individual, ensure that the space they were violating is secure, and then take steps to reform that individual.

Young people who know how to commit assault, lie, bully must now also learn that there are consequences, as their parents must also learn.

As far as I can recall, the Prime Minister did not say the delinquents would be cast aside. Some may face criminal consequences, but she indicated that there would be a space provided, maybe some sort of reform school, for the violent delinquents.

I would like to hear more on that, and that is the right thing to do. Such an institution should have the right people manning it – counsellors, security personnel/disciplinarians and educators. The offenders should then be given a path to reform, allowing them to meet certain targets within a fixed time frame, after which they can be integrated back into the mainstream education system. If they continue offending, then they should be set more stringent targets.

Education is as much a privilege as it is a right. My child must have the right to an education in a safe environment.

I commend the Prime Minister for taking a decisive stand on this serious matter. I look forward to the government’s plans to reform these offenders.

F. SOLOMON

via e-mail