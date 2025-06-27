Parenting to stem school violence

-

THE EDITOR: School violence originates from a complex interplay of individual, social and environmental factors. These include exposure to violence in the community, family issues, personal characteristics and school climate.

Additionally, societal factors like access to weapons, media violence and cyberbullying can also contribute to school violence.

There are many factors which contribute to school violence. Community violence is foremost on this list. Living in high crime neighbourhoods, experiencing poverty and exposure to drug use can normalise violent behaviour and increase the likelihood of violence in schools.

Family factors are crucial in contributing to school violence. Childhood maltreatment, domestic violence and parental conflict can negatively impact a child’s development and increase the risk of aggressive behaviour.

Parents are among the most important people in the lives of young children. From birth, children rely on parents to provide them with the care they need to be happy and healthy, to grow and develop well.

Research shows that positive parenting helps children do better in school, have fewer behavioural problems and stronger mental health.

Parents must equip children with the skills and resources to succeed as adults, and transmit basic cultural values to them. Parents must offer their children love acceptance, appreciation, encouragement and guidance.

The relationship parents have with their children is the most important element of parenting. It is the value of a parent’s connection that determines how well children listen to them. It’s important to know a child who is allowed to be disrespectful to his parents will not have true respect for anyone.

Parents are the ultimate role models for children.

It was Lelia Schott who said, “when parents practise treating children with empathy and respect they grow up to practice treating people with empathy and respect”. There is a famous quote that says, “If you have children remember this when you finish with them, the rest of the world has to live with them.” So please teach them respect.

Students, parents, teachers, and administrators expect schools to be safe havens of learning. Acts of violence disrupt the learning process. Violence has a negative effect on the students, the school itself and even the broader community. School violence is a public health problem.

CUTHBERT SANDY

Pt Fortin