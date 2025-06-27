Olympic judoka Gabriella Wood graduates from University of Stirling

TT's first female Olympic judoka Gabrielle Wood graduated from Scotland-based University of Stirling with a bachelor's in sport studies. - Photo courtesy University of Stirling

GABRIELLA WOOD, the first woman to represent Trinidad and Tobago in judo at the Olympic Games, graduated from the University of Stirling with a bachelor's in sports studies, earlier this week.

Wood, 27, was one of 16 elite sports scholars and over 2,000 students who received their degrees from the Scotland-based institution.

Her time at Stirling was marked by sporting milestones, including qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021 due to covid19), where she made history as the first female judoka from the English-speaking Caribbean to compete at the Games.

“The University of Stirling helped me qualify for the Olympics in 2021, and that was the big one for me,” said Wood in a university statement. “It also gave me the opportunity to compete at the Commonwealth Games and the Central American and Caribbean Games.”

While at university, Wood also dominated the British Universities and Colleges Sport judo circuit and was crowned champion in 2022, 2023, and 2025. Earlier this year, she played a ceremonial role in the King’s Baton Relay ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Wood is eyeing a return to major international competition and is considering pursuing her master’s at Stirling.

“I absolutely recommend a sports scholarship – it has given me such flexibility in my studies, while allowing me to train and compete,” she said.

Joining Wood in celebrating academic and athletic success were fellow sports scholars: two-time Paralympian skier Scott Meenagh, professional golfer Louise Duncan, and record-breaking modern pent-athlete Tristen Bell.