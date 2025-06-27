No more business as usual

THE EDITOR: The recent revelations by the current administration regarding questionable payments and contracts awarded under the former government are deeply troubling – though, sadly, not unexpected.

Of particular concern is the involvement of individuals who once held themselves up as beacons of integrity, positioning themselves above reproach at every opportunity. Even more disturbing is the fact that some of these same individuals, despite being rejected at the polls, continue to hold parliamentary positions.

This entrenched culture of corruption must be confronted head-on. The public deserves transparency, and those who have benefited from these unethical practices must be held to account. Their hypocrisy should be exposed for what it is.

It is time to draw a line. The abuse of parliamentary privilege to attack and defame others with impunity must cease. The routine acceptance of misinformation, deflection, and outright lies in Parliament has undermined public confidence for far too long. Where there is deliberate deception, there must be consequences – including referral to the Privileges Committee.

These harmful practices have persisted across successive administrations, eroding faith in democratic institutions. In rejecting the PNM at the last general election, the voters sent a clear message: enough is enough. The mandate now given to the new government carries a responsibility – not just to govern, but to reform.

The citizens are no longer interested in political theatre or recycled empty promises. What they demand – and deserve ­– is principled leadership, genuine accountability, and a commitment to a higher standard of public service.

The time for excuses is over.

RICHARD TRESTRAIL

via e-mail