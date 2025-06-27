Nation-building vision for graduations

Dara E Healy -

“The whole history of the Caribbean so far can be viewed as a conspiracy to block the emergence of a Caribbean identity – in politics, institutions, in economics, in culture and in values…the future way forward for the peoples of the Caribbean must be one which would impel them to start making their own history, to be subjects rather than the objects of history, to stop being the playthings of other people.”

– Dr Eric Williams, From Columbus to Castro

DID YOU know that many of the traditions surrounding modern graduation ceremonies originated around the 12th or 13th centuries during the period known as the Middle Ages? These practices were connected to religious or academic institutions grounded in European cultural traditions. Even the word graduation is from the Latin

gradus, meaning to take a step.

Graduating from any level of education is viewed with great seriousness. Yet, every time I attend another graduation ceremony I am struck by how many of the practices are disconnected from the needs of a post-colonial society. Is it time for a new type of graduation ceremony?

Graduations are essentially about creating a memorable and enjoyable occasion focused on the young people who are moving into another phase of life. Unfortunately, graduation ceremonies are often not structured in a way to fully achieve this goal.

In the early days of diplomacy, adherence to a clear order of precedence avoided conflicts between states because officials were not acknowledged according to their standing in the global community. While such conventions are still valid, I do think that as an independent nation we are now allowed to relax some of them.

One approach would be to establish the order of precedence at the start of the programme and this would remain in place for the duration of the event, rather than being repeated with each new speaker.

We should also acknowledge that the art of delivering a speech is, well, an art. This skill is not easily mastered by many, regardless of their title. Learning to speak confidently is not a matter of ego, but ensuring that the audience receives your message.

People delivering speeches should practice, out loud, what they are going to say and eventually become so familiar with their message that the paper or electronic device becomes a guide, not a prop.

Event managers should play a key role in supporting the people who are delivering speeches. They must also craft the entire programme to ensure a natural sequencing of ideas, that is, everyone should not be repeating the same ideas.

Additionally, young people in our society are accustomed to being "talked at" by adults, rather than being asked for their opinion or having a true exchange of ideas. Perhaps we should consider that the tradition of people giving speeches at graduations interspersed with moments of cultural activity is not the format that will resonate most with young people or leave a lasting impression.

Tradition is essential to help us prepare for the future. However, to paraphrase Dr Williams, it is time that students become the subjects and not the objects of graduation ceremonies. What might this look like? Certainly, students would conceptualise and plan the entire event, with guidance from their teachers, of course. But the ceremony would focus on what they want, no doubt featuring less speeches.

The main speaker would be able to delve into the world of young people, speak their language and truly understand their fears, challenges and dreams. Thus, beyond advising them to follow their dreams, rather, the keynote address would put their desires and the world into context.

Further, while culture and the arts are essential for a dynamic ceremony, these should be viewed as integral to the theme, rather than as entertainment between the speeches.

It is also important that local music is chosen for every stage of the ceremony. This is crucial to help us move away from medieval and colonial constructs of what a graduation in the Caribbean should look and feel like.

Graduation is a joyful time of anticipation, but there is also considerable uncertainty. This final ceremony is a central ritual in preparing young people to better navigate adulthood. It should therefore be an occasion that is mainly crafted by them, for them. This is fundamental if we are to build our own history and become stronger as a nation.

Dara E Healy is a performing artist and founder of the Idakeda Group, a cultural organisation dedicated to empowering communities through the arts