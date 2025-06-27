Naps past students, Healthy Mind Foundation to host health fair

Gulf City Mall, in San Fernando. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

NAPARIMA College Association of Past Students is partnering with Healthy Mind Foundation and Gulf City Mall to host a Health Fair and Voluntary Blood Donation Drive on June 28, at the Gulf City Mall Atrium between the hours of 10 am-6 pm.

A media release said the fair will provide free medical services and information, including free health check-ups and consultations.

There will also be a voluntary blood donation drive to allow people to donate to the blood bank.

Ministers of Education and Health as well as the mayor of San Fernando have confirmed their attendance.