Naps past students, Healthy Mind Foundation to host health fair
NAPARIMA College Association of Past Students is partnering with Healthy Mind Foundation and Gulf City Mall to host a Health Fair and Voluntary Blood Donation Drive on June 28, at the Gulf City Mall Atrium between the hours of 10 am-6 pm.
A media release said the fair will provide free medical services and information, including free health check-ups and consultations.
There will also be a voluntary blood donation drive to allow people to donate to the blood bank.
Ministers of Education and Health as well as the mayor of San Fernando have confirmed their attendance.
