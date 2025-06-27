Man in court for Petit Valley murder

- File photo

A 21-year-old Port of Spain man has appeared before a Master of the High Court, charged with the murder of Michael Mervyn Johnson, which occurred on June 7.

A TTPS press release on June 27 said that Ismiel Al-Jihad James of One Woodbrook Place, was also charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, when he appeared before Master Simone Hosein, in the Port of Spain Criminal High Court North, on June 26.

The Sufficiency Hearing date was set for December 11.

Johnson, 40, of Petit Valley, was found dead in a vehicle at Cameron Hill, Petit Valley on June 7, with injuries to his head.

One male suspect was arrested by officers of the Tobago Division’s Gang and Intelligence Unit on June 20.

Investigations were supervised by Ag ASP Ramjag, Ag Insp Seecharan, Ag Insp Ramsumair, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region I, with the assistance of various agencies.

James was charged with the offences by WPC Wright also of HBI Region I, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, on June 25.