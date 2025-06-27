Luke Ali ends 'Pres' Chaguanas chapter with Windies dreams

Presentation College Chaguanas’ Zakariyya Mohammed (L), Luke Ali (2L) and Fareez Ali display their trophies presented by PowerGen’s corporate communications manager Francois Ottley (2R) during the Secondary Schools Cricket League awards ceremony, on June 25, at the Pt Lisas Chamber of Commerce building, Couva. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

AFTER leading Presentation College Chaguanas to a historic double in the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) this year, team captain Luke Ali is parting ways with his alma mater—champion’s medal in hand and eyes set firmly on a professional cricket career.

Ali, who was named the 2025 SSCL T20 Intercol Most Valuable Player, captained “Pres” Chaguanas to both the 50-over league title and the T20 crown, ending his secondary school journey in the best possible way.

On his achievements in his final year at the Central-based school, Ali was pleased to conclude his school career on a high.

“It shows that all my hard work and dedication towards this sport has paid off,” Ali said after receiving his MVP award. “All the training and sacrifices I’ve made, it really shows in the end.”

While the team’s triumph was a collective effort, Ali’s influence was undeniable both with the bat and as a leader. A right-handed top-order batsman and occasional off-break bowler, Ali now turns his attention to national duty and beyond.

“The next step right now is the national Under-19 team—we’re flying out to St. Kitts. It’s my second year with them. After that, hopefully I get picked for the West Indies Academy,” he added.

In St Lucia, the U19 squad vies for top honours at the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Regional tournament, bowling off on July 1. There, eight teams — TT, Windward Islands, Leeward Islands, Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados, US I and US II — chase regional glory.

Ali confirmed, however, that the end of his school cricket career was an emotional one, having spent the last seven years at Presentation College Chaguanas.

“Seven years has gone by. That really means a lot to me. It’s bittersweet.”

Some of his highlights last season were a outstanding 113-run knock versus Toco Secondary in round six of the league and a stellar five-wicket haul (5/4) against Swaha Hindu in the T20.

Even as he departs, Ali is hopeful the school’s legacy will continue through the younger players.

“We have a lot of talent in the lower forms, I believe they can carry on and hopefully win both titles again next year.”

With his cricketing ambitions clear, Ali is intent on putting in the work to achieve his ultimate goal of representing the Caribbean, draped in the maroon of West Indies.

“The main goal is to become a professional cricketer and hopefully play for West Indies.”

He stressed on the importance of maintaining balance.

“You must always have a backup plan as a sportsperson. I’m going to work that out in the future, but for now the focus is runs, training, and discipline.”

Ali plans to begin tertiary studies at the University of the West Indies later this year, continuing his education while pursuing his cricket dreams.