Legion Cadets look to stay perfect in TTFA G-League quarters

TT Football Association (TTFA) G-League under-14 top-scorer Shemaiah Toussaint (R), of Pro Series, lines up a shot during the 2025 season. Photo courtesy TTFA -

The girls from the Legion Cadets team will aim to continue their winning streak when Big 8 knockout action in the 2025 TT Football Association G-League competition kicks off this weekend.

In both the under-12 and under-14 categories, the Cadets topped the North-East standings with perfect records. In the under-12 category, the Cadets finished with 12 points from four matches, with Pro Series next on the standings with six points.

Meanwhile, in the under-14 category, the Cadets amassed 18 points from their six group games, with Trendsetter Hawks (15 points) and Pro Series (12 points) finishing second and third respectively. Last season, Trendsetter copped both the under-13 and under-15 G-League Big 8 crowns.

At UWI, St Augustine, on June 28, Cadets' under-12 unit will square off against Black Panthers, who placed third in the Tobago zone. Also on June 28, Combined Ballerz, Tobago's second-placed under-12 team, will face Gasparillo Youths, who placed second in the south zone.

On June 29, South's under-12 winners Moruga Police Youth Club FC will face Pro Series, with Tobago champs Jewels SC taking on Point Pioneers.

In the under-14 age group on June 28, Trendsetter will face Moruga from 1.30 pm at UWI in an intriguing clash. Both teams placed second in their respective north and south zones. A day later, the surging Cadets will play Jewels SC who slipped to a third-place finish in the Tobago zone. South zone winners South Stars Academy will face Pro Series, who placed third in the north zone.

At Courland recreation ground in Black Rock, Tobago, on June 29, Black Panthers and Tobago Chicas will be keen to show they are the island's best team in an all-Tobago clash.

At the end of the group stage, Gasparillo's Mikaylee Francis and Cadets' Xaria John topped the under-12 scoring charts with seven and six goals respectively. Meanwhile, in the under-14 category, Pro Series' Shemaiah Toussaint led the way with a staggering 29 goals – over half of her team's tally. Cadets' Kyra Yee Loy was next on the scoring charts with 21 goals.