Laventille and Cunupia men reported missing

MISSING: Akil Waldron. - TTPS

THE public's help is being sought by the TTPS to locate two men who were reported missing by their respective families on June 26.

In one case, according to a TTPS press release, Akil Waldron, 23, of Boxhill Street, Laventille is unaccounted for. His disappearance was reported to the Central Police Station in Port of Spain in June 26. He was last seen on June 16.

Waldron is of mixed descent, approximately 5 feet 9 inches in height, brown in complexion, with a Rastafarian hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and a pair of black pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Central Police Station at 625-1261, or 800-TIPS, or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or call any police station.

Also reported missing is 30-year-old, Shaquille Noel of Ramgoolie Trace North, Cunupia, who was last seen on June 23.

His disappearance was reported to the Cunupia Police Station.

Noel is of African descent, approximately 5 feet 9 inches in height, dark brown in complexion, with a low haircut. He has a scar on the lower left side of his nose and the tattoo of a bull on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue polo jersey and a three-quarter length blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. nyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Cunupia Police Station at 665-3080, or 800-TIPS, or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or call any police station.