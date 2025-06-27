Jayden Seales fined for Cummins' send-off

West Indies' Jayden Seales, left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Australia's Josh Inglis during day one of the first Test match at Kensington Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados, June 25. - AP PHOTO

WEST Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching level one of its code of conduct during the ongoing Test match versus Australia at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The Trinidadian quick, who had figures of five for 60 on day one of the first Test on June 25, was penalised for gesturing towards the pavilion after dismissing Aussie captain Pat Cummins. It was Seales' fourth wicket and contributed to Australia being bowled out for 180 in their first innings.

"Seales was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match,'" a June 26 release from the ICC said.

As a result of the breach, one demerit point was added to Seales' disciplinary record. It was his second offence in a 24-month period, taking his tally of demerit points within said period up to two.

Seales was also struck with a demerit point during the Windies' second Test versus Bangladesh at Sabina Park in Jamaica late last year.

He acknowledged the latest offence and accepted the sanction which was proposed by former India pacer Javagal Srinath, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite panel of match referees. There was no need for a formal hearing.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Nitin Menon, as well as third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite.

Level-one breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of the player's match fee and one or two demerit points. When a player reaches four or more demerit points in a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a subsequent ban. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test, two One-day Internationals or two Twenty/20s – whichever comes first for the player.