Hazlewood wrecks

Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Keacy Carty on day three of the first Test match at Kensington Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados, June 27. - AP

West Indies crashed to a 159-run loss to Australia inside three days in the first Test match at Kensington Oval in Barbados. On a wild day three on June 27, as many as 16 wickets fell as the Windies were bowled out for just 141 in their second innings as they chased a victory target of 301.

Starting the day precariously placed on 92 for four with an 82-run lead, Australia made a formidable 310 in their second innings as three middle-order batsmen scored fifties. The overnight pair of Travis Head (61 off 95 balls) and Beau Webster (63 off 120) both struck half-centuries and shared in a 102-run partnership for the fifth wicket, with wicket-keeper/batsman Alex Carey top-scoring with 65 off 75 balls.

Guyanese fast bowler Shamar Joseph (five for 87) put in another fine bowling display against the Aussies – grabbing his fourth five-wicket haul in only his ninth Test match.

Bowled out for 190 in their first innings, the West Indies never got off the ground in their second turn at the crease as seamer Josh Hazlewood ripped the top order to shreds with a return of five for 43, his 13th five-wicket haul in Tests.

The Windies were reeling at 86 for eight, before Joseph (44 off 22) and Justin Greaves (38 not out off 53) entertained the Kensington crowd with their 55-run stand for the ninth wicket. Their partnership only provided a brief escape for the hosts, as veteran spinner Nathan Lyon (two for 20) got the scalps of Joseph and last man Jayden Seales off consecutive balls to hand the Aussies a big win.

With scores of 59 and 61 in the match, Head was named Man of the Match.

The second Test will bowl off at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on July 3.

Summarised Scores: AUSTRALIA: 180 (Travis Head 59, Usman Khawaja 47; Jayden Seales 5/60, Shamar Joseph 4/46) & 310 (Alex Carey 65, Beau Webster 63, T Head 61; S Joseph 5/87, Alzarri Joseph 2/65) vs WEST INDIES: 190 (Shai Hope 48, Roston Chase 44; Mitchell Starc 3/65, B Webster 2/20) & 141 (S Joseph 44, Justin Greaves 38 not out; Josh Hazlewood 5/43, Nathan Lyon 2/20). Australia won by 159 runs.