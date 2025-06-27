Hardial Park cleared of illegal grazing, reopens for full public use

Justice Westmin James -

Hardial Park in Macoya is now free of unauthorised livestock and grazing, and the public can once again enjoy full, safe access to the recreational grounds.

The Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC) secured a key legal victory in High Court case CV2025-00694, effectively ending a nearly decade-long issue of illegal goat grazing that had plagued the park.

A TPRC statement on June 26 said the court has issued an order restraining the respondent and/or his agents from allowing animals to roam or graze on the grounds.

For over nine years, residents and sporting groups complained about livestock damaging the field, creating unsanitary conditions, and preventing organised recreation, training, and matches from taking place.

The recent court ruling, handed down by Justice Westmin James, brought immediate relief to the community.

TPRC officials have hailed the judgment as a major step toward reclaiming the park for its intended use—a safe, community-driven space for families, youth groups, and sporting clubs.

“The safety, accessibility, and recreational value of Hardial Park will be fully restored,” the Corporation stated, announcing that rehabilitation works on the field will begin immediately.

Plans include close collaboration with schools, sports clubs, and community organisations to revitalise the park, resume sporting events, and reintroduce youth and wellness programmes.

The Corporation reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public spaces, promising to remain vigilant in enforcing regulations to prevent misuse of recreational facilities in the future.