Guns, ammo, ganja, bulletproof vests seized

SEIZED: This photo shows a bulletproof vest with the word POLICE on it along with packets of compressed marijuana and bullets seized by police in anti-crime exercises held on June 26. - Photo courtesy TTPS

ONE suspect was arrested and two firearms and quantities of ammunition and marijuana were seized by Inter-Agency

Task Force (IATF) and Northern Division officers during anti-crime exercises on June 26.

In the Central Division, according to a TTPS press release, IATF officers conducted an exercise between 4 pm and 9.30 pm in the Enterprise district.

During this exercise, officers conducted a search of a bushy area at Crissie Terrace which led to two bullet proof vests, 4.1 kilos of marijuana and 15 rounds of ammunition being found and seized. One of the vests had the word POLICE printed on it.

In a similar exercise, IATF officers held searches in the Port of Spain district between 2 pm and 8 pm, resulting in the discovery of a revolver loaded with four rounds of ammunition and a quantity of marijuana being seized at the Duncan Street Plannings.

Nine rounds of 7.62 and 9mm ammunition were also discovered.

These exercises were spearheaded by ACP Collis Hazel, Snr Supt Spence, Supt Ramsook and ASP Singh, all of the IATF.

Meanwhile, Task Force officers of Areas north and south conducted an exercise in the La Horquetta district between 3.30 pm-6.30 pm.

Officers proceeded to Phase 7, where they searched an unoccupied parcel of land and found a quantity of marijuana.

The same party of officers also stopped and searched a Nissan X Trail SUV with a male driver, resulting in the discovery of one Beretta pistol loaded with a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition.

The 35-year-old driver was arrested and is facing criminal charges. Investigations are ongoing into all of the above matters.