DW Soccer Academy compete at world youth tournament

Dunstan Williams Soccer Academy before leaving Piarco International Airport to compete at the MICFootball Punta Cana 2025 tournament. -

THE Dunstan Williams (DW) Soccer Academy are earning valuable experience playing against other youth teams from around the world at the first edition of the MICFootball Punta Cana 2025 in Dominican Republic.

The youth football tournament, which kicked off on June 25 and ends on June 28, features clubs such as Mexico’s Club America, Portugal’s FC Porto, Spain’s Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, Aston Villa of England and American clubs Inter Miami and Los Angeles Galaxy.

Multiple age groups are being contested including Under-12, Under-13, Under-14, Under-15 and Under-16.

Dunstan Williams Academy are competing in Group A of the Under-15 division.

Dunstan Williams, who trains at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, grabbed their first point of the tournament after battling to a 1-1 draw with Barca Academy on June 26.

Kemani Byron was the player on target for the Dunstan Williams Soccer Academy. Scoring for Barca Academy was Jose Ruiz.

In their opening match against Club America on June 25, Dunstan Williams Soccer Academy lost 4-0.

Gabriel Berumen scored a double for Club America and the pair of Marcos Zapata and Illich Gonzalez netted one apiece.

In a later match on that day, Dunstan Williams fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to home club Punta Cana FC. Daniel Vilanova was on target for Punta Cana.

The Dunstan Williams Soccer Academy will now play in the consolation draw.