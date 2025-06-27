Dubai Capitals name squad for Guyana Super League

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE champions of the International League T20 (ILT20), Dubai Capitals, have named their squad for the 2025 edition of the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL).

The action explodes at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, from July 10 to 18, and the Capitals are out to prove why they wear the ILT20 crown.

Joining them is none other than Rovman Powell, the former West Indies T20 skipper and ILT20 final MVP, known for detonating bowling attacks and lighting up scoreboards.

Backing him up is Barbados’ Kadeem Alleyne, alongside the pace and experience of Dominic Drakes, the left-arm quick who will lead the Capitals' bowling. Pakistani paceman Farhan Khan, Canadian left-arm quick Kaleem Sana-Ur-Rahman, and UAE’s Zeeshan Naseer complement the bowling mix.

Capitals also boast Sri Lankan gloveman Niroshan Dickwella, Afghanistan’s dynamic batter Sediqullah Atal, and South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, who’ll turn up the heat with guile and grit in Providence’s spin-friendly conditions.

The Capitals' campaign ignites with a blockbuster opening clash against the Hobart Hurricanes XI on July 11.

This year’s GSL features five of the world’s finest franchises: Hobart Hurricanes XI (Australia), Rangpur Riders (Bangladesh), Central Stags (New Zealand), and the ever-dangerous hosts, Guyana Amazon Warriors (West Indies).

Dubai Capitals Squad (GSL 2025):

Farhan Khan, Aryaman Varma, Zeeshan Naseer, Rovman Powell, Kaleem Sana-Ur-Rahman, Said Shah, Ibrahim Masood, Sediqullah Atal, Kadeem Alleyne, Gulbadin Naib, Keshav Maharaj, Niroshan Dickwella, Jesse Bootan, Dominic Drakes, Jordan Johnson.