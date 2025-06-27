Defensive style forged over 20 years

Dwight Yorke - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Over the last 20 odd years our club and national coaches have collectively overfed our soccer players on a diet of position play, causing them to retreat and crowd the 18-yard box.

Our defenders and midfielders have not developed the instinct or skill to approach the attacker to tackle or transition, instead of retreating on the back foot so that almost all goals scored against us are done with no player close enough to block or intercept shots to goal.

Recently with the US team and Haiti reduced to ten men, they still seemed to have more players as both Angus Eve and Dwight Yorke could be seen on the sidelines shouting at the TT players to go forward.

Until there is a change of mindset by local coaches, our team will continue to suffer from defensive uncontested goals.

STERLING MANCHOUCK

vie e-mail