CoP praises Tobago cops for $m drug bust

SEIZED: The packets of compressed marijuana which was found in a car in Tobago on June 26 following a surveillance-led exercise by police. - Photo courtesy TTPS

COMMISSIONER of Police Allister Guevarro has praised the effort of the Tobago police led by ACP Subero and Snr Supt Elie regarding the seizure of over $1 million in compressed marijuana.

A TTPS release on June 27 said that Tobago officers seized the illegal narcotics following an intelligence-led operation on June 26.

The release said that after several days of surveillance at the Scarborough Port, members of the Tobago Gang and Intelligence Unit (TGIU) intercepted a white Honda Civic driven by a 25-year-old man of Bon Accord, at around 9.20 pm on June 26.

When officers searched the vehicle, they discovered a hidden compartment in the trunk designed to resemble a standard gas tank. Upon closer inspection the team found 61 packets of compressed cannabis, weighing approximately 33 kilos, concealed in the compartment.

The street value of the narcotics was estimated at $1,152,000.

Officers arrested the suspect and seized the vehicle and illegal narcotics, which were taken to the Shirvan Road Police Station. Investigations are ongoing and are being spearheaded by PC Pierre.

Commenting on the seizure, top cop Guevarro commended the officers involved for their diligence, intelligence-led approach, and unwavering commitment to service.

“This successful drug seizure is a testament to the teamwork and astute leadership of ACP Subero and Snr Supt Elie, and the hard work and dedication of our officers in Tobago.

"I also commend Inspector Bacchus and the team at the TGIU for their outstanding performance. Success for the TTPS is success for the entire country and every victory like this strengthens the safety and security of our nation,” Guevarro said.