Convicted killer Natasha de Leon loses bid for immediate release

Convicted murderer Natasha de Leon. - Photo courtesy the Ministry of National Security's Facebook page

CONVICTED KILLER Natasha de Leon has lost her appeal of a judge’s decision to decline to review her life sentence for a 1993 murder during a resentencing exercise for another murder.

De Leon had appealed Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas’ decision not to review her life sentence in 2024.

She had asked Justices of Appeal Gillian Lucky, Malcolm Holdip and Carla Brown-Antoine to review her sentence imposed by then-High Court judge Justice Paula-Mae Weekes for the murder of taxi driver Lambert Dookoo in March 1993.

With two years and a month left on her sentence for the brutal slaying of Princes Town taxi driver Chandranath Maharaj, De Leon had also asked the Appeal Court judges to order her release forthwith.

De Leon and her brother Andre de Leon had been convicted of manslaughter for Dookoo’s murder, which took place a month after Maharaj’s murder Maharaj’s murder. Weekes ordered de Leon to serve a life sentence and not to be released for less than 20 years for Dookoo’s murder.

On January 31, 2024, Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas resentenced de Leon for the Maharaj murder in keeping with previous rulings by the Privy Council and the Court of Appeal.

De Leon and her common-law husband Darrin Thomas were tried and convicted on November 9, 1995, for Maharaj’s murder and were sentenced to death.

Their convictions were then commuted to life in prison in 2008.

In March 2023, de Leon and Thomas were among 23 convicted killers (whose sentences had been commuted to life) who benefited from a High Court ruling ordering their resentencing by the court after the Privy Council ruled on commuted life sentences for murder convicts in the case of Naresh Boodram.

At her resentencing hearing for Maharaj’s murder, de Leon’s attorney Peter Carter had invited St Clair-Douglas to review her sentence for Dookoo’s murder.

St Clair-Douglas refused to entertain de Leon’s application. He said that review was for the Advisory Committee on the Power of Pardon (the Mercy Committee), not a judge.

In her appeal, de Leon argued that her constitutional right to a fair hearing by an independent tribunal was infringed. She challenged the judge's ruling that the review process under Rule 281 of the Prison Rules was appropriate.

Carter contended that St Clair-Douglas had the inherent jurisdiction to review the sentence, as the court maintains oversight once the minimum term has been served.

Carter further argued that leaving such reviews to the executive would violate the principle of separation of powers.

However, in their ruling, the Appeal Court judges held that ⁠Rule 281 was the procedure available for review. That rule provides for a review of the case of every prisoner serving a life sentence every four years by the prison authorities.

The Appeal Court also held that the Privy Council rulings in the cases of Lendore and Boodram were binding.

Lendore dealt with the lawfulness of presidential pardons and affirmed that the substituted sentences of life imprisonment were legitimate as they offered some prospect of release, while in Boodram, the Privy Council held that convicted killers, who could no longer be executed because of delays, were not limited to automatic life sentences but were entitled to have their cases reviewed.

At the hearing of de Leon’s appeal in January, the judges acknowledged the case’s precedent-setting nature and invited attorneys to consider that clemency through a presidential pardon was a mechanism for ending a life sentence. They also suggested that a constitutional challenge or judicial review could be other avenues to challenge continued detention after a “minimum term” had elapsed.

The judges are expected to give their written reasons for dismissing de Leon's appeal.

In addition to the two murders, de Leon was also charged with the murder of Ruben Paul Jaskaran, which took place on December 28, 1992.

The prosecution of that matter was stayed by then-acting judge Ian Stuart Brook on March 3, 2006, because of a 13-year delay. His ruling came after the Privy Council reinstated the death penalty as the only punishment for murder.

For Maharaj's murder, St Clair-Douglas imposed a 33-year sentence, which, he said, was her substituted sentence. The sentence was ordered to run from the date of her conviction.

Having already spent 28 years and three months in prison, she was left with two years and a month left to serve with hard labour.

Tracy Vidale represented the Office of the DPP.

In February, Thomas was also resentenced by St Clair-Douglas for Maharaj’s murder. He was left with a year and six months left to serve.