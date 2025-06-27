Chief Sec: 'We have done more in 3 and a half years than PNM's 21 years'

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine - Photo courtesy THA Information Department

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine fully supports the fiscal measures outlined in the THA budget request for fiscal 2025-2026.

On June 23, THA Secretary of Finance, Trade and the Economy Petal-Ann Roberts made a request for $3.71 billion, indicating that of the $3.71 billion, recurrent expenditure amounted to $2.71 billion and development expenditure totalled $1 billion. She further said the estimate in expenditure for the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) amounted to $91.9 million while the estimate for the Cepep programme was $43.4 million. The total estimates of expenditure, she said were predicated on a projected national budget of $63.5 billion and a requested share of 5.9 per cent.

Augustine, contributing to the debate on June 26, at the Assembly Legislature in Scarborough said the presentation as presented was not merely an account of figures and allocations but “a bold articulation of vision, discipline and responsiveness to the needs of our people.” He said it is “a people-centered budget,” noting that it reflects the heartbeat of the island and the rhythm of its collective aspirations.

“She (Roberts) presented a financial plan that balances pragmatism with ambition. One that confronts the realities of our current economic climate which boldly invests in Tobago’s transformation. From youth development to tourism revitalisation, from housing expansion to food security – this budget reveals that we care about every single household, every single community, every single child.”

He said after listening to the delivery of Minority Leader Kelvon Morris, one will not imagine that the PNM has 21 unbroken years, with a different government at the helm of the central government only once.

“Yet, the member some positing and posturing as though magically they did not exist. Trying to erase history, rewrite it and pretend ss though we should accomplish every single thing they failed to accomplish in 21 years in three and a half years. Let’s do the math – it’s 21 versus three and a half years. If we compare the 21 to three and a half years, this administration has done significantly better than their 21 years.”

He added: “They’re trying hard to compare 21 to four and at every model, every matrix they use, it’s showing four is superior to their whole 21. Those are the facts.”

He delved into the regularisation of contract teachers, noting that teachers he once worked with at Speyside High School are now permanently employed.

Going further he said: “If you ask anybody on this side whether we think the $32 million plus the $100 million – actually $102 million from CAF is sufficient, we will tell you no.”

He was referring to the additional funding for Tobago which was announced by Minister of Finance Dave Tancoo in the Mid-year Budget Review on June 18.

With regards the procurement of ambulances for the island, he broke his silence saying he has ordered that all documents be sent to the Office of the Procurement Regulator.

“It is not for me to investigate – let the Office of the Procurement Regulator make a determination as to whether the procurement process was good or bad – that is where it needs to go, they are the ones that must do the investigation.”

The PNM and other opposition parties in Tobago have raised concerns over the procurement of 12 ambulances for $12-$16 million by the Tobago Regional Health Authority.