Central Bank maintains repo rate at 3.50%

Central Bank Governor Larry Howai. - File Photo

THE Central Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has agreed to maintain the repo rate at 3.50 per cent, a press release from the Bank confirmed on June 27.

In what is the first publicised policy directive under the stewardship of new Central Bank (CB) Governor Larry Howai, the Bank said the decision to maintain the repo rate at 3.50 per cent was done taking into consideration several global factors including the recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East, as well as local factors including performance of the local energy and non-energy sectors.

The repo or repurchase rate is the rate of interest at which commercial banks can borrow funds overnight from the Central Bank.

The CB's website says that changes in the repo rate influence commercial banks’ short-term interest rates and, ultimately, the interest rate structures of commercial banks and other financial institutions. It is the main monetary policy tool used by the Central Bank.

In its June 27 release, the CB noted that an escalation of tensions in the Middle East further added to global economic uncertainty. Susceptibility of oil supplies to potential disruption due to military action resulted in a spike in crude oil prices.

Brent crude oil prices reached a high of US$76 per barrel (bbl), but subsequently fell below US$70/bbl following the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. The CB said that global financial markets nonetheless remain on edge in a very fluid situation.

Notwithstanding the increase in oil prices due to the conflict, the CB release said, data from the Ministry of Energy pointed to a year-on-year reduction in the production of natural gas (-5.9 per cent) during the first quarter of 2025.

Crude oil production improved at 6.1 per cent, the CB noted, while the performance of the petrochemical industry was mixed. Expansions in ammonia (4.7 per cent) and urea (12.5 per cent) were countered by a "notable decline" in methanol output (-15.3 per cent).

The release said momentum in the non-energy sector appeared to be slowing, but overall activity remains positive. Indicators monitored by the CB suggest positive performances in the manufacturing, distribution and finance sectors were somewhat offset by sluggishness in the construction and utilities sectors.

PRIVATE SECTOR CREDIT ROBUST

On the financial front, credit extended to the private sector continued to expand robustly.

Private sector credit from the consolidated financial sector rose by 9.1 per cent (year-on year) in April 2025. Business credit expanded by 11.4 per cent, driven by loans to the finance and manufacturing sectors. Consumer lending grew by 10.8 per cent, while real estate mortgage loans increased by 6.9 per cent.

On the former, the CB said, there was slowdown in lending for vehicles, but a pickup in credit for the purchase of land and real estate. Credit expansion was supported by ample domestic liquidity.

The release said that TT's inflation remains contained. Headline inflation, as measured by the Central Statistical Office’s Consumer Price Index, rose to 1.4 per cent (year-on-year) in May 2025 from 0.7 per cent in January 2025.

Core inflation (which excludes food prices) rose by 0.7 per cent, while food prices increased by 4.1 per cent in May. Food prices have been driven by higher prices for meat and for imported items such as butter, margarine and edible oils.

Meanwhile, building material prices rose by 2.3 per cent (year-on-year) in the first quarter of 2025 compared with 2.5 per cent the previous quarter.

Commercial banks’ excess reserves at the Central Bank averaged $6.6 billion in May, before slipping to $5.3 billion in

early June. The MPC considered the the various reactions of central banks to the uncertain outlook for global growth and inflation amidst trade policy developments and Middle East tensions.

Domestically, low inflation and favourable financial conditions have supported credit expansion. At the same time, the MPC noted the need for continued vigilance on credit quality given the increase in bank lending. The committee also considered that in the coming months, the path of domestic fiscal financing would have important implications for liquidity management. The next monetary policy announcement is scheduled for September 26.

Howai received his instruments of appointment on June 24, hours after government requested that President Christine Kangaloo revoke the appointment of previous CB governor Dr Alvin Hilaire who had served in that capacity since 2015, after then governor Jwala Rambarran was fired by the then PNM government.