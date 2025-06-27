Bring Pete Phillip home

Missing Well Services Ltd employee Pete Phillip. -

THE EDITOR: Sometime in December, a gentleman readied himself for work, packed his bags, kissed his wife and children goodbye and left home intent on earning an honest day’s living offshore, as he had done countless times before.

His name was Pete Phillip, devoted husband, father of five and hard-working oil worker.

But tragedy struck on that fateful day. A portion of Well Services Ltd’s jack-up rig collapsed around 3.09 am hurling Pete and a colleague into the dark waters below. One man was rescued. Pete, was not. That was over six months ago.

As of this writing in June, Pete’s remains are yet to be recovered.

Family, friends, colleagues and community still wait. His wife who was pregnant at the time of the incident, has since given birth. Their children, who were preparing for exams, have continued their lives without the steady presence and encouragement of their father. These milestones have passed without Pete, without peace and with no closure.

It is unconscionable that in a nation built on oil and gas – a sector known for its risks but also its resources – we have not yet brought Pete home.

We know that accidents, as unfortunate as they are, can and do occur in this industry. But what should never be accepted is silence, inaction or institutional neglect in the aftermath. A man gave his life in service to the sector.

His body still lies somewhere in the waters he once braved with courage. His family deserves more than unanswered questions. They deserve action.

This is not just about protocol, policy, or process, it is about basic human decency. It is about affording Pete the dignity of a proper burial and affording his family the opportunity to grieve and heal with finality.

I did not know Pete personally. But I know this isn’t right. I know if it were my brother, my colleague, my father or my neighbour, I would not rest. And so, as a citizen, I appeal to all relevant authorities – do not rest.

We must demand daily updates, sustained recovery efforts and transparent communication from Well Services Ltd, Heritage Petroleum, the Ministry of Energy and all responsible bodies.

We cannot allow this tragedy to be reduced to a forgotten headline. This cannot be the normal course of business. This cannot be how we treat our citizens. To those in authority: show respect, show urgency, show heart.

ABDON MASON

Pt Fortin