Beachfront Jazz 2025 raises the bar in Tobago

Muhammad Muwakil and Lou Lyons. - Photos courtesy Rachael Collymore

For lovers of good music – especially jazz in all its layers, drawing from African rhythms to blues, swing, funk, calypso and soul – Beachfront Jazz 2025 was a masterclass in musical storytelling.

Held on June 21 at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort in Tobago, the event was hosted by Black 2 Sugars and brought together a dynamic cross-section of local, regional and international talent.

Kicking off the show was Tobagonian vocalist Stephanie Joseph, whose set was a captivating fusion of genres. Her powerful renditions of Bohemian Rhapsody, All Night Long, reggae classics, with a nod to Carl Jacobs’ Jumbie Beat, showcased her vocal agility and range, setting the tone for what was to come.

Prolific saxophonist and UTT lecturer Tony Paul brought soulful energy with selections like, Don’t Look Any Further and Leave The Door Open. His collaboration with vocalist Cherysh La Touche created a sultry, R&B-tinged atmosphere that had the audience swooning. Together they performed a medley of timeless hits and jazz-infused soca, including, Tempted to Touch and Too Own Way.

A standout moment was the appearance of veteran pannist, Dr Ray Holman, who led the crowd down memory lane with signature compositions like Bazodee, Sweet Island Memories – a nostalgic calypso – and You’re So Sweet.

One of the many highlights of the evening was acclaimed Barbadian saxophonist, Elan Trotman, who hit the stage like a storm with his high-energy version of Master Blaster (Jammin’). Backed by the exceptional EFX The Band – led by musical director Andre Jack (bass), with Jeremy Mc Intosh (electric guitar), Anton Charles (keys) and Kristian “Mighty” Dick (drums) – Trotman lit up the venue. From his Billboard chart-topper Runnin’ Hot to Island Gal, Brighter Days Ahead, Tradewinds and the genre-blending Funkalyso, his set was a showdown of musicality.

Freetown Collective (Muhammad Muwakil, Lou Lyons and DJ Rawkus) brought the "love", shifting the tone to a more soulful and spiritual set. They blessed the stage with opening lines, “May your heart find peace anywhere you come from, coulda up you coulda down, blessings on my nation…” as fans sang along to favourites like Can You Feel the Love, Mas, Born Soldier and Red Eye. Their trailblazing single, Take Me Home, had the audience chanting the chorus: “Take me home, take me home, take me to a place where meh heart doh feel no pain...” – a mantra that echoed across the beachfront.

As dusk gave way to night, Bob Baldwin, Grammy-nominated contemporary jazz pianist, five-times SESAC music awardee and artist charting eight Billboard Smooth Jazz top ten hit records, made his Tobago debut with a strong performance backed by an all-star trio – Tres Gilbert on bass (musical director for Capital Jazz Cruise), Tony Lewis on drums and Nigerian percussionist Café (Edison Silva). Baldwin’s set included Sorry not Sorry, I Wanna Be Where You Are (a tribute to Michael Jackson), Last Summer in Rio (written by the group, Azymuth from Rio de Janeiro), Funkin’ for Jamaica (Tobago edition) featuring vocals by Stephanie Joseph, Back to Basics and Cafezinho. His encore – a sharp rendition of Herbie Hancock’s Chameleon – showcased both skill and showmanship.

“Tobago and the people of the island are spirited and beautiful who are passionate about life and quality. They embraced my music, which is a fusion of Jazz, Funk, Latin, Caribbean and Brazilian influences. Music is the universal healing language; our exchange was genuine and heartwarming. Hope to return again, sooner than later and hope the audience feels the same,” said Baldwin.

Closing the night, guitarist Clifford Charles took the stage with EFX The Band, delivering a mix of smooth jazz and familiar melodies. From Beyoncé’s Love on Top and Michael McDonald’s I Keep Forgettin’ to Cocoa Tea and Bacchanalist, Charles and the band wrapped up the evening with a relaxed yet captivating set, leaving the audience swaying and satisfied.

It was the perfect wind-down – rhythmic and rich in Caribbean soul.

As the final notes echoed into the night, it was clear – Beachfront Jazz 2025 wasn’t just a concert, it was a cultural movement. The festival affirmed its place as a beacon of world-class musical excellence in the Caribbean. Patrons came for the music but left with something greater: a renewed love for live performance, for jazz in all its forms and for Tobago, the perfect destination for premier festivals.

Review submitted by marketing and PR consultant Rachael Collymore