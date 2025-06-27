Baptiste: Revenue authority not necessary for tax collection

Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance, Port of Spain. - File photo

Labour Minister Leroy Baptiste said there was no evidence that semi-autonomous institutions such as the TT Revenue Authority (TTRA) made a difference to revenue collection. He said the long-lamented inefficiency of the Internal Revenue and Customs and Excise Divisions were caused by deliberate mismanagement by the previous administration.

Speaking during his maiden contribution to the Senate during debate on the TTRA repeal bill on June 27, Baptiste said the previous government had based the need for the TTRA on a false equivalence that having the entity meant that more revenue would be collected. He said the PNM has consistently stated that there is a revenue gap of $10 billion based on various reports.

He quoted the 2009 Kidd and Crandall report on the TTRA, which found “no consistent evidence that the creation of a revenue authority leads to increased revenue performance. Improvements stemmed from unrelated reforms or short-term gains that later eroded. There is no objective analysis showing that countries with revenue authorities outperformed countries without them.”

Quoting a 2017 Roel Dom report, he said, “He reviewed and found that such authorities suffered from mission drift, rising administrative costs, weak public oversight and further found no evidence that such bodies systematically improve tax revenue or fiscal capacity.”

Baptiste said a report prepared by Prof Mick Moore in 2023, addressed to the permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry said, “If we look at the evidence on the sum of recent experiences found around the globe, the creation of semi-autonomous revenue authorities, taken alone on average, has not led to increases in government revenue.”

He said it continued, “the success of tax administration lies less in autonomy than in the integrity, investment and internal modernisation of core civil institutions.”

Baptiste, in questioning how inefficiency in the public service could be dealt with, said taxation was not merely an accounting function.

“It is a profound expression of public policy. It reflects our creative agreement on how resources are to be raised, allocated, on who pays, who administers and who decides.”

He compared the formation of the TTRA with the concurrent dismantling of the Internal Revenue and Customs and Excise divisions with that of the regional health authorities 31 years ago, and the revamping of the National Housing Authority to the Housing Development Corporation, with neither organisation solving the problems they had been created to address.

Baptiste said the implementation of the TTRA was not a smooth transition and affected workers negatively.

“Long before the act was passed, the PNM employed a deliberate strategy to render BIR and Customs and Excise Divisions inefficient and ineffective by understaffing, under-resourcing and underpaying the workers. This was followed by a deliberate strategy to undermine the professionals in those divisions as an impediment to progress. Public servants were described as inefficient, corrupt, and outdated.”

He asked what signal this sent to the rest of the country.

“That those who uphold our fiscal laws are unworthy of investment, that professionalism can be undermined for political expediency? Rather than empower them with better tools, they blame them for systemic rot. Rather than address capacity gaps outlined in the 2017 TADAP report, they scapegoated the very individuals best placed to implement reforms. These were not faceless bureaucrats, they were career officers, taxpayers, citizens who have loyally served. They should have been recognised, not ridiculed. They too are taxpayers and thus shareholders of our country and deserve respect.”

He said when the act was passed, the implementation was not smooth, but rather a “troubled pattern of administrative malpractice under section 18 of the act.

“We witnessed the PNM’s deployment of coercive tactics, designed to pressure employees into accepting transition terms they scarcely understood. Instead of engaging these workers with clarity and respect, the process was marred by opaque conditions and intimidation.”

Baptiste said when workers, through the union, asked the chief personnel officer (CPO) for clarification of the terms under which they would be moved to the TTRA or elsewhere in the public service, the CPO said he would need to get information from the Finance Minister, and the workers received no further response.

“Workers on their own filed a Freedom of Information Act request and asked about an organisational structure, whether it existed, the officers, a salary range, and let me cut to the chase. The Ministry of Finance wrote to them and said that there is no such document that represents an organisational structure in TTRA and they also would have said they cannot say salary ranges or any such information. They wrote the TTRA directly and the same thing was forthcoming. And these workers were then being told they must make a decision just like that, without any information.”

Baptiste said the previous government’s actions violated ILO conventions 87 (Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention) and 98 (Right to Organise and to Bargain Collectively).

The bill was later passed in Senate with 15 government senators voting for it, 13 votes against it – from six opposition senators and seven independent senators – while two independent senators abstained.

