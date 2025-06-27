Astor Johnson Rep Dance Co presents She Too

AJRDT perform a dance named Sorrows featuring Leah Gordon -

THE Astor Johnson Repertory Dance Theatre (AJRDT), along with Los Alamitos Ballet Theatre, California, USA, will present a tribute to women called She Too, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's.

The first performance will be a matinee performance at 10 am on June 27, for schools.

Other performances will be given on June 28 at 7 pm and June 29 at 6 pm

The matinee show is priced for children in school uniform, while the weekend shows offer a discounted price for children.

The production of She Too will explore, highlight and dramatise the journeys of women,

“The presentation includes the iconic Sorrows, which has been performed to appreciative audiences, and continues to be performed to this day, to the music of Bob Marley’s Johnny Was, telling the story of the plight of a mother who grieves for her son,” the AJRDT said. “She Too will give special honour to the late Leah Gordon, one of Astor’s finest dancers."

The AJRDT company has toured Guyana, Haiti, Dominica, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Canada, Martinique, French Guiana, the UK and the US.

“Despite Astor’s death in 1985, the objectives of the company, fondly known as Rep, remain the same – to continue research into our folkloric traditions, to expose its work nationally and internationally, and above all, to cement ourselves as a people through the medium of dance, our most natural form of self-expression.”