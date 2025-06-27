10,000 CEPEP workers fired – Contractors 'mashed up' over 'cold, sudden' move

CEPEP contractors Ms Edwards and Edison Ballah show the termination letters they received on June 27 at the company's head office, Factory Road, Ste Madeleine. - Lincoln Holder

All contractors under the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) were handed termination letters on June 27 at the company's head office on Factory Road in Ste Madeleine – effective immediately.

The decision has left an estimated 360 contractors and more than 10,500 workers without employment, sparking concerns of mass unemployment, legal action and political victimisation.

According to contractors, many of their workers were in tears upon learning of their termination, which they initially received via social media.

Some reported that workers were paid earlier that day, unaware it would be their final payment.

A contractor called the move "cold and sudden," adding some contractors intend to join to see what legal options are available.

A male contractor, who requested anonymity, told Newsday that his contract had been renewed shortly before the general election in April, to cover the period from 2026 to 2029.

"Most of the time, the contract always renewed about a year before it was to be ended. That was customary," he said.

"The government should at least honour the contract that was supposed to end September 2026. For me, there is a legal challenge in that there is no justification. I will try to reach out to other contractors because there is strength in numbers."

He added that he had been a CEPEP contractor for six years.

"I have another source of income, but my major concerns are my workers. As echoed by other contractors, the majority of workers were women. It is sad to go report to them now that they are no longer employed."

Another contractor, identified only as Ms Edwards, said she received a call after 10 am requesting her presence at the office. She was not told the reason and tried to reschedule, but was advised to come that same day.

The 64-year-old woman from southwest Trinidad said she had been a contractor for five years and was stunned by the decision.

"It is customary that when the contract is almost at an end, an extension will be given for three years, sometimes two," she said.

"I have to go home and reflect. I have loans. I have other things to pay for, and my source of income is now taken away. At my age, I cannot go and apply for any jobs."

She added that after the change of government in April, she heard talk about the terminations and now believes it was politically motivated.

Her teams, comprising a total of 30 workers, operated between Santa Flora and Palo Seco.

Another affected contractor, Edison Ballah of Siparia, said he also received a call around 11.30 am and was told to come to the office to collect a letter.

He said when he arrived, there were over a hundred contractors.

"It is a sad day, and now I have to break the news to my teams. I have been a contractor since 2018."

"My workers are out 5.30 am to 6 am every day to clean up. I am more concerned about the workers than I am about myself. I wish I could have helped. In my community in Siparia, I am like a Father Theresa," Ballah said.

"People come by my home for food and anything. Just yesterday a woman came by my house saying she made bake but had nothing to go with it. People want help. I feel mashed up now; I never expected this. I thought the heart would have been soft enough to honour the initial contract."

Contractors showed Newsday their termination letters, all bearing the same message signed by CEO Keith Eddy. The letters stated that the terminations were directed under Clause 15.1 of the agreement.

"Please be advised that payment in lieu of one month's notice will be processed and remitted to you," the letter read.

It also thanked the contractors for their service and requested that any property or materials belonging to CEPEP be returned within seven days.

CEPEP was recently moved from the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry to the Public Utilities Ministry, now headed by Barry Padarath.

Padarath: Workers need sustainable jobs instead

Speaking to Newsday by phone, Padarath recalled that all contractors were hired for a further three years, just before the general election, which raises serious questions about impropriety. Such improprieties were referred to the Attorney General's office.

"It raises serious questions as to why the Cabinet was not consulted or sought approvals with respect to millions, if not billions, of dollars in government expenditure for over a three-year period.

"The previous government kept asking us where all the money comes from. Therefore, what they sought to do was to commit us to three expenditures in the financial years of 2026, 2027, and 2028 without identifying where the funds are going to come from."

He explained that audits were being done in terms of CEPEP's assets.

"We have found many instances where funds were committed, but they were not identified in terms of where it was coming from," the minister said.

On completion of the audits, he promised more would be said.

He added that there were more questions and answers in terms of what the former government did as he accused the PNM of "utilising CEPEP as a political football."

"We intend to bring back CEPEP to its core mandate. It was meant to be a programme that transitions people out of that temporary type of employment and gets them into more sustainable jobs. We are interested in getting them into more sustainable jobs."

Regarding what happens now that all contracts have been terminated, Padarath highlighted that CEPEP engages contractors, not workers.

"There are other areas within the public service and the government service and other ministries that we have already spoken to that will pick up this slack with some of those arrangements until alternative arrangements are finalised."

(With reporting by Gregory McBurnie)

PNM: Not a win for TT

Earlier in the day, several opposition members expressed their displeasure over the terminations.

San Fernando East MP Brian Manning, in a Facebook post, said it was with great sadness that he learned of the termination.

"To the hard-working citizens who were terminated today as part of broad changes made by the new administration to the CEPEP programme, I would like to personally express my thanks to you," he said.

"Across the country and in San Fernando East, I have seen your efforts and witnessed your service. I know many of you come from circumstances which make your households financially vulnerable. I share your concerns, and I am here to defend your interests."

The Opposition MP said the programme was intended to improve opportunities available to those who require temporary relief through honest work.

"Sadly, these hopes are being dashed in what appears to be a vindictive and uncaring move by the powers that be," Manning added.

"I stand with you during this time of uncertainty and stand resolute in the defence of transparency and due process."

Opposition Senator Dr Amery Browne also posted his reaction online.

"Those engaged in employment at the level of CEPEP depend on their modest salaries to stave off hunger and poverty, and to send their children to school," a Facebook post said.

"The government took action today, which effectively terminates all of them abruptly. "This will negatively affect communities right across our nation, and this is not a win for TT."

Diego Martin Central MP Symon de Nobriga was more direct in his criticism, saying he stood in strong condemnation of the "reckless and heartless decision" by the UNC Government to terminate CEPEP contractors.

"This move has effectively put over 10,500 hard-working men and women out of work. Fathers, mothers, single parents and breadwinners are now left without a source of income," he said.

"This is not how everybody wins. This is political retribution being meted out to those perceived to be supporters of the PNM."

He charged that UNC made numerous election promises, which the PNM had warned the country were impossible to deliver.

The MP added, "One of those promises was that they would create 50,000 jobs but instead of creating thousands of jobs for everyone, they are targeting thousands of citizens who they determine to be "PNM workers."

He warned that the opposition would be demanding answers and that the government must be held accountable for the impact of its actions.