YUMA launches A Lavish Escape on June 28

A behind the scenes look at one of YUMA's LUXE costumes which will be unveiled on June 28 at the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy YUMA

The 2026 Carnival parade of the bands will be held on February 16 and 17, and revellers will have their first glimpse of the costumes that will grace the savannah stage on June 28 when big band Yuma hosts its bandlaunch.

Yuma will again host its 2026 presentation at the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain from 9 pm-3 am.

In a media release, Bibi Khan YUMA’s communications and influencer specialist, said, “The stage is set for the most anticipated Carnival teaser of the year as YUMA prepares to unveil its 2026 presentation. This marks the third consecutive year that the bandlaunch will be held at this iconic venue, known for its sleek ambiance and prime location in the heart of Port of Spain.”

This year’s theme, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, invites attendees to immerse themselves in a world where opulence meets adventure.

Khan said, “Luxe is all about elegance, sensuality, and unapologetic indulgence. It’s our most refined showing yet, a tribute to the masquerader who wants to stand out, celebrate beauty, and experience mas on an elevated level.

“Guests can expect an evening filled with high-energy performances, premium drinks, and the grand reveal of YUMA’s 2026 costume collection. Every detail from stage design to culinary offerings has been meticulously planned to deliver an unforgettable event that embodies this year’s vision of lavish living.“

The 2026 designs pay homage to global luxury inspired by iconic influences such as Tiffany & Co, rich merlot tones, and Mediterranean glamour – each costume tells a story of indulgence and sophistication, Khan said.

In preparation for this bandlaunch, YUMA has also championed inclusivity and local creativity through its open casting call, introducing a new wave of models and make-up artists from across TT.

Parking is available at Furness Carpark.

For more info or to purchase tickets visit www.yumavibe.com.