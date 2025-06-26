[UPDATED] Hove Masaisai resigns from PNM general council

Farai Hove Masaisai. -

FARAI HOVE MASAISAI, an attorney who led the People's Champion's slate in the recent PNM internal elections, has resigned from the party's general council, he said in a letter dated June 25 sent to general secretary Foster Cummings.

Via a WhatsApp text to Newsday on June 26, he confirmed that his resignation letter – seen circulating on social media –was a genuine document.

Hove Masaisai had vied for the post of chairman which was won by Arouca/Lopinot MP and former minister of national security and former minister of public utilities, Marvin Gonzales.

The election was held across 41 constituencies on June 22, to elect an executive to serve along Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles who was unopposed in standing for PNM political leader. The new executive will be installed at a PNM convention on June 29 at the Lion's Civic Centre, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

At a June 25 briefing at Balisier House to address the elections results including a turnout of 7,000 PNM members, Beckles had spoken of the need to reach out to PNM members including candidates who had not been elected in the party election. She had said there was room for all in the PNM, even as outgoing vice chairman Colm Imbert said disappointment may be natural in someone not winning an election, as both he and Beckles had experienced in their political careers.

However, Hove Masaisai sent a letter of resignation from the party's general council, dated the same day at Beckles' briefing.

He said he was resigning with a heavy heart.

Hove Masaisai alleged "a lack of transparency and accountability" during the electoral process that he claimed had been suffered by his slate.

"My team and I will continue to work on the ground for the sake of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

"I wish all those that have won their respective positions the very best."

Newsday tried to contact PNM general secretary Foster Cummings via phone and text but was unable to.

PNM election supervisory committee (ESC) chairman Richard Walcott via WhatsApp told Newsday, "I am not aware of what Mr Masaisai speaks of.

"The elections and work of ESC was free and fair. I heard Mr Masaisai on radio on the morning of elections praising the ESC for smooth elections."

