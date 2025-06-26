Trinidad and Tobago U17 cricketers to tour Colorado in July

Secondary Schools Cricket League president Nigel Maraj speaks at the Secondary Cchools Cricket League's awards ceremony at the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce Hall, on June 25, 2025. - lincoln holder

The Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) will mark a significant milestone next month as it embarks on its tenth international tour—this time to Colorado, USA, for the inaugural Colorado Youth International Premier League Under-17 Tournament.

Describing the upcoming trip as more than just another overseas tour, SSCL president Nigel Maraj hailed the moment as a landmark achievement that underscores both the progress and international recognition of youth cricket in Trinidad and Tobago.

Maraj made the announcement during his address to student-athletes, teachers and officials at the SSCL awards at Couva/Pt Lisas Chamber of Commerce on June 25.

“This is an historic milestone as we travel to Colorado to participate in the inaugural Colorado Youth International Premier League,” said Maraj. “It is an opportunity for our young players to compete internationally, experience new cultures, and to carry the flag of TT with pride.”

The tour marks the latest chapter in SSCL’s continued efforts to expose its student-athletes to elite competition abroad. Maraj emphasised that the inclusion in such a global event speaks volumes about the growing respect for local talent.

“It showcases how far we’ve come and how much the world is paying attention to the talent developing here in TT—and especially in our secondary schools,” he added.

Maraj also extended gratitude to longstanding sponsors and supporters such as PowerGen, the Ministry of Education, and various other stakeholders for helping to make the dream of international competition a reality for so many young cricketers over the years.

“With the continued support of PowerGen, the Ministry of Education, and all our stakeholders, the passion of our schools, and the willing desire of our student-athletes, the future of our game is bright,” he affirmed.

The SSCL president closed by encouraging the players to embrace the opportunity with honor and purpose.

“Let’s continue to inspire each other, uplift each other, and most of all, play the game we love with honor, discipline, and joy.”

U17 Team for Colorado Tour

Fareed Bann, Alex John De Leon, Levi Ghanny, Justin Hamid, Matthias Mahabir, Declan Manswell, Aarion Mohammed, Curtis Nanan, Sachin Nandlal, Aaden Owen, Justin Pamphile, Narod Ramkissoon, Mickhel Sookdeo, Zaeem Suliman

Officials

Wesley Dookhoo (tour manager), Lester Hanooman (head coach), Khuri Sturge (assistant coach), Keele Lawrence-Chan (manager), Sharaz Mohammed (assistant manager), Nigel Maraj (tour liaison).