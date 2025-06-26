Trinidad and Tobago 4x100m teams scramble to make World Champs

National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago president Ephraim Serrette speaks during the University of TT’s High-Performance breakfast and fact sharing meeting and panel discussion at the UTT Campus, NAPA, Port of Spain, on June 25, 2025. - Ayanna Kinsale

National Association of Athletics Administrations of TT (NAATT) president Ephraim Serrette says Trinidad and Tobago is in danger of not sending any relay teams to the 2025 World Athletics Championships which be held from September 13-21 in Tokyo, Japan.

At present, TT’s 4x100-metre men’s and women’s teams are ranked 19th and 20th respectively. Only the top 16 teams are being accepted to the World Champs at the end of the August 24 qualification period. With 14 of the 16 spots already being confirmed via the World Athletics Relays which were held in China in May, Serrette fears that the country’s respective men’s and women’s 4x100m teams now have to scramble to try and get in at the last minute. TT didn’t field teams at this year’s World Relays. “We don’t have any relay teams qualified for the World Champs. So far, the team we have heading to Tokyo will be a four-member contingent.” Serrette made the comment’s during UTT’s High-Performance Breakfast and Fact-Sharing Meeting and Panel Discussion at UTT’s NAPA Campus in Port of Spain on June 25. The four athletes currently set to fly TT’s flag at the World Champs are Leah Bertrand, Jereem Richards, Tyra Gittens-Spotsville and two-time Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott. Bertrand (women’s 100m, 200m), Richards (men’s 200m, 400m) and Walcott have qualified automatically via the entry standard, while Gittens-Spotsville is looking to cement one of the remaining spots available via the world rankings in the women’s long jump event.

For the Paris Olympics in 2024, TT had a 17-member team and participated in the women’s 4x100m and men’s 4x400m relay events. Meanwhile, at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Hungary, TT had a 16-member squad which included men’s and women’s 4x100m quartets, to go along with a men’s 4x400m team.

For this year’s World Athletics Championships, Serrette said TT’s 4x100m relay teams will have one last shot which he hopes would come via the 2025 North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships in Bahamas from August 15-17.

“It’s whether or not we have a quality core of athletes to do the one-shot with to get them into the relays,” Serrette told Newsday, pointing to the difficulty in assembling five-six top-level athletes across the varying relay teams.

“It’s about going into a meet which has quality athletes and quality competition which will allow us to get one of the two spots to go to the World Athletics Championships.”

With Jamaica’s 4x100m men’s team also on the outside looking in as far as World Championships qualification goes, Serrette is sweating over the fitness of men’s 100m national defending champion Devin Augustine who got injured earlier this month while running for the University of Minnesota.

“At the (NACAC) championships, Jamaica’s 4x100m men’s team will still be looking to qualify as well. They didn’t get through in World Relays. If at the NACAC Championships we can have that sort of competition, we’d be alright.” Serrette said the current state of track and field in TT is sad, but said he and his NAAATT board which came into office last November are doing all within their power to get things back on track. Serrette said funding to support the development of the sport and its athletes remains a pain.

“We don’t have the funding to support the athletes,” he said. “We were hungrier in our time. We wanted this thing. You see what’s going on with Jamaica, it’s all about money inno. People saying they have to live. It’s all about dollars.

“We don’t have a system here. The elite-funding thing is hard because you have to be ranked in the top ten and top 40 to get elite funding. Once you don’t get that, you get grant funding and grant funding is $75,000 TT. What are you doing with TT$75,000 in the US?”

Under the Elite Athlete Assistance Programme, athletes ranked among the top ten in the world qualify for the maximum allocation of $250,000, with athletes ranked 11-40 receiving up to $187,500.