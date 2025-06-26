Time to take stand against Israel

A heavily damaged building stands in a residential area after a direct missile strike, launched from Iran, in Beersheba, Israel. - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: Israel's Operation Rising Lion against Iran has escalated to alarming and dangerous proportions.

I believe Israel should quit now and begin a dialogue with Iran to bring about peace in the Middle East.

Israel started this war but is now fighting for its survival after being bombed by Iran. This is an unprecedented moment for the Israeli people after its government attacked the Islamic state and continues its killing of thousands in the ongoing genocide in Palestine, which follows its Balad Al Sheikh massacre in 1947.

Israel is now getting a taste of its own medicine after all the atrocities perpetuated against unarmed civilians.

Even a ruling by the International Criminal Court at The Hague in the Netherlands for Israel to immediately withdraw all its troops from the occupied territories and for a permanent ceasefire has not stopped the Jewish state. It bluntly refused and also ignored condemnation by other countries.

This is barbaric lawlessness by Israel in its use of heavily armed troops to kill babies, children, women, and adults, and it is also dropping missiles on overcrowded refugees camps, schools, mosques, and hospitals. It is attacking a country that has no air force, no navy, no artillery units to defend itself.

Israeli troops are also killing hundreds of people, including children, waiting for desperately needed food for hours in the hot sun. Israel is saying to the world it is acting in self-defence. That is plainly not true.

Health authorities in the Gaza have said that the number of Palestinians killed by Israel has risen above 56,000.

I honestly believe the rest of the world should take a stand on this genocidal and apartheid regime before it destroys our world.

"You cannot call yourself God's chosen people in violating human rights."

RASHEED KHAN

Coryal Village