The genetics of suicide

-

JEROME TEELUCKSINGH

SOME people and groups annually recognise June as Men’s Health Month. Men’s health has often been trivialised or overlooked. Last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that more than 720,000 people die annually due to suicide. This is an alarming figure. It’s more tragic when we consider that there are higher numbers of men among the suicide victims. The WHO identified suicide as a "global public health problem." Indeed, it is at a crisis level.

The idea of men always being strong or unbreakable is a myth that needs to be deconstructed. We have to be careful in identifying men as "strong" or "role models." It often puts pressure on men to deliberately wear a mask of perfection or create a public persona. The result is that it could lead to depression if people feel they cannot live up to society's expectations. Boys and men need to avoid being trapped in that myth and realise that all of us have weaknesses and faults.

Research has shown that the majority of people who die by suicide had mental health issues and struggled with addictions. The origins of some of these mental health problems and addictions are due to a breakdown in family life.

The family is an important but overlooked institution. In many communities families have become marginalised and are often given a secondary role in society. In the 21st century (as in previous centuries) it has been difficult to maintain the cohesiveness of the family unit.

In 1991, Dr Linda Baboolal spoke at a temple in Trinidad on the topic "Effects of Drugs and Alcohol on Family Life." She highlighted the importance of closeness between parents and children in the home that would result in "well-adjusted members of society" who could "interact positively" with others.

Baboolal warned, “Alcoholism is a family disease, passed on from generation to generation…It is a disease which occurs in both men and women. The man drinks openly with the boys in the rum shop.” Some in society are afraid to criticise this behaviour or socialisation.

Some of us would disagree with this perspective but in the Caribbean (and the rest of the world) it should not be accepted as normal. This scenario in the rum shop illustrates a distorted version of masculinity (or empty masculinity) in which alcohol is associated with becoming a man.

Alcoholism and substance abuse are "bad" forms of masculinity and are often linked to men who commit or attempt suicide. However, what might be considered "bad" is a result of not conforming to the mainstream perceptions of masculinity.

Why has some in society accepted this self-destructive behaviour that could result in suicide? These are crude attempts by boys and men to define their identity, maintain boundaries, win friends, earn respect, create fear, and create a space. Do not believe these empty masculinities should be ignored.

The media (including social media) must be proactive and realise their crucial role in educating the public about warning signs and preventative measures. This would be a much more strategic move rather than focusing on the sensational details of the suicide of a prominent personality. There is need for more suicide prevention awareness campaigns that should occur throughout the year, especially given the rise in cyberbullying.

Religious leaders also have a crucial role to play. They speak about it in churches, mosques and temples, but they need to go out to schools and workplaces. Then they will better assess the effectiveness of their messages. Although some tend to easily dismiss and overlook religion, it has a place alongside therapy and medication to give people a hope and a better chance of survival.

Is suicide part of humanity’s DNA? In 2001, a medical journalist suggested that genetics was linked to suicidal behaviour. Two decades later, in 2021, the International Suicide Genetics Consortium released its findings revealing the genetic links of people who attempted suicide. It is something worth considering when devising solutions.

Male lives are as important as other lives in society. Men and boys must cultivate a solid, trustworthy network of friends. Within this familiar, selective community, they could tell their inner feelings without fear of it becoming gossip and without fear of being ridiculed, mocked or taunted. This network would be a safe space or an informal zone to obtain support.

We have the power to intervene and help potential suicide victims. It sounds impossible, but we can terminate suicides. Yes, we certainly can strive to create a world without suicides.