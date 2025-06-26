St Augustine Rotary Club commits $90K to UWI scholarships, bursaries

From left, deputy principal of the UWI Professor Derek Chadee, manager Financial Advisory Services of the Division of Student Services Kristy Mannette-Smith, and Amarjeet Kocher, president of The Rotary Club of St Augustine. -

Demonstrating a decades-long tradition of service and generosity, the Rotary Club of St Augustine has pledged $90,000 over the next three years to fund scholarships and bursaries at the UWI, St Augustine campus. This annual contribution of $30,000 will provide critical financial support to undergraduate students in need.

The official cheque handover took place on campus, where Rotary Club president Amarjeet Kocher presented the donation to deputy principal Professor Derek Chadee, joined by Kristy Smith, manager of Financial Advisory Services. The funds will be disbursed through the Campus Committee for Undergraduate Awards (CCUA) to ensure fair and transparent allocation.

“For decades, members of the Rotary Club of St Augustine have given generously – both as a club and from their own pockets – to uplift students and strengthen access to higher education,” Kocher said.

“This pledge continues that proud legacy. We believe no student should be denied a university education because of financial barriers.”

Chadee thanked the club for its enduring support, noting that the contribution will help transform lives by removing financial obstacles and unlocking academic potential.