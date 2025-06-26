Sharpening the mind

THE EDITOR: Tell me something, which school subject sharpens a child's mind?

Mathematics? No. Physics? No. Chemistry? No. Biology? No. English language? No. English literature? No.

Give up? A foreign language.

Learning another language, educators and researchers say, can transform a child's brain by enhancing focus, memory and problem-solving.

Learning a foreign language nurtures cultural literacy, global awareness, empathy and critical thinking.

I focused on French in Naps. Sign me up for Spanish now.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town