Rock Hard return shows protectionism not cast in stone

A file photo of Rock Hard cement packaged for distribution. - JEFF K MAYERS

ADAM SMITH’S 1776 treatise, The Wealth of Nations, gave the world this bedrock principle: "It is the maxim of every prudent master of a family, never to attempt to make at home what it will cost him more to make than to buy."

In other words, a country should not engage in protectionism. It should import. It should produce only what it is good at producing. It should purchase, at lower cost, the rest.

Until the second term of Donald Trump, these have been the ideas that have prevailed within the global economic order. But the US president has exploded that. For him, tariffs rule.

Manufacturing should occur only within American borders.

"America First" reigns, forget Adam Smith. Forget all the benefits of free trade.

This is the backdrop of the June 24 news of the pending return of Rock Hard Distributors Ltd – once a key player – to the local market.

That return signals the end of this country’s Trumpian experiment with cement industry protectionism. It is a watershed moment.

Reversed now is a war waged against a private company. In 2016, though the Rock Hard brand was classified as "other hydraulic cements," it was slapped with a 15 per cent rate of duty under the premise that it fell under "building cement (grey)." When the CCJ declared Rock Hard should be properly classed as hydraulic, the government then raised the applicable duty from five per cent to 70 per cent.

Making clear, perhaps, its actual long-term objectives, the Ministry of Trade and Industry in April 2020 reportedly requested the company cease operations given covid19.

But Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) was allowed to operate unfettered. That same year, hydraulic cements were coincidentally slapped with a 50 per cent duty and a quota on importation of just 75,000 tonnes was introduced. The local demand was 343,000.

This strategy aimed to reduce foreign exchange pressures, protect TCL’s market share and profits, safeguard hundreds of jobs and promote self-sufficiency and national security.

But these measures paved the way for an inflationary situation under a monopoly.

TCL increased its price by 15.6 per cent in 2021, seven per cent in 2022, five per cent in 2023, 7.6 per cent in 2024 and seven per cent this year.

Historically, the involvement of Rock Hard in the local sector has reduced prices. When they first entered the market, TCL’s cement dropped from $52.49 per bag to $40.50.

The prospect of lower costs – the company sources cement from Turkey and packages it at a plant at Mausica, Arima – has implications for the construction sector, which accounts for five per cent of GDP, and the government’s capital development programme.

A return to growth premised on cheaper commodities would also benefit both consumers and workers – construction accounts for 12 per cent of total employment.

TCL will face significant challenges because of open competition. But its role in our economic security should be balanced against the wider benefits of a liberalised sector.