Police: Probe into fatal accident ongoing

Common law wife of Stephen Primus, Daniella Cordner displays a photo of him at their El Socorro home on June 24. - Ayanna Kinsale

A fatal multi-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a father of five is currently under investigation, confirmed Snr Supt of Police Raymond Thom. In a brief WhatsApp message to Newsday on June 25.

“There are investigations ongoing with respect to all road traffic accidents, and especially a fatal one. So it is being investigated at this time,” Thom said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of June 21. According to Minister in the Ministry of Housing, Anil Roberts, who was also involved in the crash, the accident happened around 5.23 am. Roberts shared details of the incident in a Facebook video posted hours later.

He explained while he was driving in the right lane, a white BMW in the middle lane attempted to overtake a grey stationwagon by cutting into the left lane. In response, the driver of the grey wagon swerved, losing control and crashing into Roberts’ SUV. Roberts said the impact caused his vehicle to hit the median and come to a stop in the right lane.

“After the impact, I looked in the rearview mirror and saw a car speeding toward me. I braced for impact,” he recalled.

Stephen Primus, a passenger in the car that subsequently struck Roberts’ SUV, was taken to the hospital. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries later that day.

On June 24, Newsday visited the family home on Pompey Street, El Socorro, where Primus lived with his common-law wife, Daniella Cordner, and his son. Cordner described the crash as a "freak accident" and remembered Primus as a hard-working man passionate about herbal medicine, particularly his tea business, Gas Breakers.

Primus’ colleagues at the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation, where he worked as a plumber, echoed her sentiments. Newsday also visited the corporation on June 24 and spoke with several staff members, who described him as easy-going, hard-working, and very helpful.

In a Facebook post dated June 23, the corporation expressed its sorrow, saying it was mourning the loss of a dedicated employee of the Works Department since December 23, 2003.

Cordner said among Primus’ five children, the youngest, a three-year-old son, was shared with her. His eldest child is in their 20s, while his 12-year-old daughter is preparing to graduate from primary school on June 27.

She expressed deep gratitude for the support they have received from friends, family, co-workers, and the broader community.

“People have shown up and tried to support us in different ways. I’m grateful for this support. But honestly, I’m still in a daze… not really sure what’s going on.”

Just days before the tragic crash, Primus had received product approval from the Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (CARIRI) for his herbal teas, an important step toward expanding his business to supermarkets and groceries.

“He was so excited about it,” Cordner said. “He had big plans.”

Aside from plumbing and his tea business, Primus also drove PH (private hire) to support his family. Cordner, however, declined to speculate about the circumstances of the crash.

“I don’t know exactly how it happened, and I don’t want to say anything because I wasn’t there.”

She recounted receiving the devastating news in two parts. Her sister received the first call informing them Primus had been in an accident. While Cordner was gathering clothes to take to the hospital, a second call confirmed he had died.

Cordner said the family had not received any formal communication from the corporation.

On June 23, Roberts posted a short message on social media: “Life lost… painful… dashcam deficit.”

On June 25, Newsday tried calling Roberts, but he did not answer, and a subsequent WhatsApp message was sent enquiring about his condition, whether he had visited or planned to visit Primus’ family, and whether the government would be offering any financial assistance. As of press time, no response had been received.